How We Can Trump-Proof America Against Authoritarian Wannabes

We have about 100 days to go until the election, and, if you believe the polls, Donald Trump is poised to lose bigly. If that happens, some Americans will crave retribution or revenge, while others will just want to move on already.

What we (and by we, I actually mean all of us) should really want, though, is to make sure this never happens again.

That’s because had Donald Trump been competent and motivated, he probably could have become an autocrat. We seem to be about to dodge this bullet, but we need to take some steps to dodge the next one.