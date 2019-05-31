How Will The Royal Family Handle Donald Trump On His U.K. State Visit? Carefully.

When Donald Trump touches down in London on Monday morning to start a three-day state visit, the well-oiled machinery of state will swing immediately into action. The red carpet will be thoroughly rolled out.

Trump will be whisked directly from the airport to Buckingham Palace for a private audience with the Queen in his own blacked-out limousine.

Last time he came to the UK, on a briefer ‘working visit’ there were huge protests and these are expected to be reprised, so there will be no carriage rides or other public facing events of the kind Obama enjoyed on his state visit and that are usually extended to foreign leaders.