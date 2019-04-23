Trump Will Visit Queen Elizabeth in June, Buckingham Palace Announces

Donald Trump will be honored with a grand ceremonial trip to visit Queen Elizabeth II in Britain this June, Buckingham Palace has announced. The palace revealed Tuesday morning that the president and wife Melania have accepted an invitation for a full state visit on June 3-5. A state visit differs from Trump’s so-called working trip to Britain last year—it will be a much grander affair and the Queen will act as Trump’s host for the duration. During state visits, the Queen normally treats her guests to an opulent palace banquet, a ceremonial carriage ride to Buckingham Palace, and Trump could even address the Houses of Parliament. During last year’s trip to Britain, Trump was greeted by thousands of protesters and complained about a huge balloon in the shape of him wearing a diaper.