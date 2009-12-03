Howard Stern Earns SAG Seat

The Screen Actors Guild may want to reconsider the random selection of its nominating committee, because Howard Stern won a spot this year. The notoriously crude radio host told his listeners Thursday morning that he will make the most of his newly earned title, only selecting those who’ve appeared on his show or been kind to him in the past. “I don’t give a s--- if they were good or not,” he said. “Who gives a f--- if someone can pretend to be somebody?” Kevin Bacon, Robert Downey Jr., Renée Zellweger, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Jimmy Fallon all received Stern’s approval while Robert De Niro, Daniel Day Lewis, and Larry David did not. Others, however, made the cut thanks to the sympathy or congratulatory vote. Robin Wright Penn, for example, earned Stern’s vote after he felt bad for the recently divorced actress, while a vote for Kate Hudson showed Stern’s appreciation for dating Alex Rodriguez and bringing the Yankees' World Series title.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10