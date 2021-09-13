Howard Stern Mocks Joe Rogan for Taking ‘Horse Dewormer’

Howard Stern has had it with the millions of Americans who would rather take medicine designed for deworming horses than accept that we already have a “cure” for COVID-19 in the form of a safe and effective vaccine. And that includes broadcasting disciple, podcast megastar Joe Rogan.

Taking on “all the shitheads in our country who won’t get vaccinations,” Stern said, “I heard Joe Rogan was saying, ‘what are you busting my balls?’ He says, ‘I took horse dewormer and a doctor gave it to me.’ Well a doctor would also give you a vaccine, so why take horse dewormer?”

The SiriusXM host was referring to Rogan’s admission that he treated his recent case of COVID-19 with ivermectin, a drug that is typically used to deworm livestock. “We immediately threw the kitchen sink at it—monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything,” Rogan said on Instagram last month, without clarifying whether or not he had received the vaccine.

Previously, Rogan told his listeners they had no need to get vaccinated unless they fell into a specifically “vulnerable” group. “If you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this,” he said in April. He later walked those comments back, admitting, “I’m not a doctor, I’m a fucking moron.”

Stern’s latest commentary comes on the heels of his assertion last week that unvaccinated people should not be granted hospital beds if they subsequently get infected and need life-saving medical help. “You had the cure and you wouldn’t take it,” he said last week.

“We have no time for idiots in this country anymore, we don’t want you,” Stern said later on Monday’s broadcast. “Stay home, die there with your COVID. Don’t take the cure, but don’t clog up our hospitals with your COVID when you finally get it. Stay home, don’t bother with science, it’s too late. Go fuck yourself, we just don’t have time for you.”