‘I’m Not a Doctor’: Joe Rogan Walks Back Idiotic Vaccine Advice

Podcast host Joe Rogan walked back a statement he made on his podcast last week that young, healthy people shouldn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine. The comments by Rogan, who has absolutely no public health expertise, elicited a chuckle from White House communications director Kate Bedingfield, who asked “Did Joe Rogan become a doctor when we weren’t looking?” Dr. Anthony Fauci had been more blunt, calling the comments “incorrect” and reiterating that the point of getting vaccinated is not just to protect yourself, but to keep you from transmitting the virus to others. On an episode of his podcast on Thursday, Rogan conceded the point. “I’m not a doctor, I’m a fucking moron,” said Rogan. “There’s some legitimate science behind this…I believe [the vaccines] are safe.”
