Howard Stern Dishes to Letterman About When Trump Sexualized Ivanka

President Donald Trump has always been shamelessly self-promotional, but that sort of rigorous self-admiration seems to extend to his kin as well—namely his daughter and current White House adviser Ivanka Trump.

In a sit-down with David Letterman for his upcoming Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, radio titan Howard Stern recalled one of his many radio interviews with Trump in which the future president sexualized his own daughter.

“First of all, the great beauties, Howard, are not actresses. It’s models,” Trump replied, when Stern asked who he thought the “great beauties” were. “Anyone who works in the entertainment industry, really, I’ve only seen 6s and 7s.”

When Stern asserted that he thought actress Angelina Jolie was a great beauty, Trump countered with a “7,” according to Stern’s recollection.

“You know who’s a great beauty?” Trump allegedly continued. “My daughter Ivanka. Now, she’s a 10.”

Letterman then put his head in his hand, cringed, and said: “Oh my, oh my.”

Stern also noted that Trump would always answer him “no matter what” he asked, and “would answer in a very sincere and thought-out way.”

“So we'd have these discussions,” Stern explained. “Of course, with the Internet now, all these tapes are out there, and they're still using them on a constant basis."

This isn’t the first instance of the president making questionable remarks about his daughter. He told Stern in another interview that Ivanka has “the best body,” and permitted him to call her a “piece of ass.” He also declared that “perhaps [he’d] be dating her” in an appearance on The View.

When prompted by Wendy Williams to describe what “favorite thing” he and his daughter had in common in a 2016 interview, Trump replied: “Well, I was going to say sex, but I can’t relate that to her.”

Most recently, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, with whom the president allegedly once had an affair, claimed that Trump told her that she was “just like his daughter.”