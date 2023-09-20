Howard Stern Says He Loves Being ‘Woke’ in Response to Fan Criticism
COMING CLEAN
Howard Stern has brushed off critics who say the radio host has become too “woke,” claiming he takes the supposed insult as a compliment and that he loves being “woke” on Monday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show. “I hear that a lot that I’m not good anymore because I’m ‘woke,’” Stern said. “By the way, I kind of take that as a compliment, that I’m ‘woke.’ I’ll tell you how I feel about it. To me the opposite of ‘woke’ is being asleep. And if ‘woke’ means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I’m for the vaccine, dude call me ‘woke’ as you fucking want,” Stern declared. Stern also spoke about the 2020 election saying, “Here’s how ‘woke’ I am. I believe the election was not rigged.”