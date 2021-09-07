Classes Canceled at Howard University Following Ransomware Attack
RISE OF THE MACHINES
School will not be in session Tuesday at Washington, D.C.’s Howard University, which was hit by a suspected ransomware attack on Friday that forced the HBCU to shut down internet service across the campus, it said in a statement cited by The Washington Post. The attack was first detected Friday by Howard’s IT department, prompting the school to take “many of our university systems offline,” the statement said. “Based on the investigation to date, we know that the service disruption was caused by a ransomware cyberattack against the university,” it explained. “We are currently working with leading external forensic experts and law enforcement to fully investigate the cause and impact.” Crippling ransomware attacks have been launched in recent months against meat supplier JBS, Colonial Pipeline, and even U.S. hospitals. In August, an Indianapolis hospital was forced to turn away ambulances and divert patients to other facilities after an attack.