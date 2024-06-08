Howard University Says Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘No Longer Worthy’ of Honorary Degree

Howard University rescinded Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ honorary degree and said it would return his $1 million donation on Friday following newly released footage of the rapper physically attacking his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in 2016.

The horrific video shows Combs throwing Ventura to the ground in a hotel before kicking her while she lay on the ground and then walking off.

Combs was given an honorary degree from the university in 2014 and later pledged a $1 million donation for a scholarship to be made in his name, according to a statement put out by the university’s board of trustees.

“Mr. Combs’ behavior as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor,” the university wrote in the statement. “The University is unwavering in its opposition to all acts of interpersonal violence.”

The board of trustees voted unanimously on both measures.

Combs released an ill-received apology video on his Instagram following the leak of the security video. He called his behavior “inexcusable,” adding that he takes “full responsibility.”

Combs is facing myriad lawsuits, accusing the star of sexual assault, sex trafficking, domestic abuse, forcible drugging and more.