HP Employee Spent Stolen Millions on Chanel Bags—and a Tesla, Feds Say
A finance planning manager at HP is accused of embezzling more than $4 million from the tech behemoth, spending the loot on nearly 100 Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and Hermes Birkin bags, as well as—among many other items—Rolex, Bulgari, and Patek Philippe watches, diamond jewelry, and a brand-new Tesla, according to a charging document reviewed by The Daily Beast. Shelbee Szeto, 30, is now facing federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and filing false tax returns. It is unknown if the myriad luxury purchases Szeto, who began working at HP in 2017 as an executive assistant before she was promoted, allegedly made were for her own use, or if the loot was being resold on the secondary market. If convicted on all counts, Szeto could be jailed for 33 years.