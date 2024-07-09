HP’s Smart Tank Printer Is $100 Off Right Now–and It Comes With a Two-Year Supply of Ink
It’s not every day that you can score a deal on a high-quality printer at a lower cost. Investing in a quality printer for your home or office is a game-changer, and while it’s not the most fun purchase, it’ll pay for itself in a couple of months. Fortunately, you don’t have to pay full price for a solid smart printer, thanks to HP’s current sale. Right now, you can score the HP Smart Tank 7602 All-in-One Printer for $100 off and get a two-year supply of ink for free.
HP Smart Tank 7602 All-in-One Printer
Since the HP printer is engineered with smart technology, it can easily be connected to your mobile devices using the app to print, scan, and copy up to 6,000 black or color pages and borderless photos wirelessly from wherever you are (as long as you are connected to WiFi). It’s also designed with HP’s Wolf Essential Security system to keep your information secure and keep hackers out. Plus, unlike other printers that require you to get your hands dirty to replenish the ink, this one offers a 15-second mess-free ink refill experience with bottles that can be plugged into the tank. Say goodbye to messes and hello to your new smart printer.