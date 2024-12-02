A woman has been caught on camera as she “harassed” an Indian American family after their flight landed in Los Angeles. Photographer Pervez Taufiq said he, his wife, and three sons had flown into California from Cancun where they were confronted by a flyer who had been on the same United Airlines flight. “Your family is from India, you have no respect, you have no rules, you think you can push everyone, push, push, push,” the woman yelled as Taufiq recorded on Nov. 24. “That’s what you think you are. You guys are f–--ing crazy.” At the start of the video, she also held up both middle fingers at him. Taufiq, who grew up in Boston, said he first interacted with the “clearly” drunk woman during the flight when he went to check on his child sitting next to her. He claimed he learned that the woman asked his son if he was Indian and threatened to talk to his parents. On the shuttle bus between the plane and the terminal, Taufiq accused the woman of telling his children to shut up which prompted the verbal altercation. After Taufiq told her she should tell him again to have “more curry, right?,” she replied she was going “to record your f---ing tandoori ass.” Eventually, after a bystander informed United workers that the woman was the instigator, she was removed from the transport bus. United Airlines has not yet commented on the incident.
