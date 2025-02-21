Score HP’s Sustainable Smart Printer for $125 Off Right Now

Cheat Sheet
1
Trump Plans to Detain Thousands of Immigrants in U.S. Military Sites
NOT A DRILL
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.21.25 5:05PM EST 
ICE arrests
Carlos Barria/Carlos Barria/ REUTERS

Following promises of mass deportations, President Donald Trump is now planning to detain undocumented immigrants at military sites across the country. The New York Times reports his team is starting with a “deportation hub” set to hold up to 10,000 individuals at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. But that’s just the blueprint. Trump plans to create similar detention sites across the country—from New York to Utah. Thousands of immigrants might remain in these complexes while they go through the deportation process. Although it’s still in beginning stages, Trump’s officials are planning to ramp up the project and divert military resources to its expansion. They claim that there’s a lack of space at Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities and intend to create a countrywide network of holding sites. Immigration advocacy organizations are expressing concerns over the proposal, citing historic cases of abuse and negligence at deportation centers. In the past, military bases have solely served as urgent backup when shelters overflow, holding mostly teenagers. There, the minors suffered panic attacks and other mental trauma due to a lack of preparedness from the officials watching them. Some were held there for two months. The project reveals a substantial increase in the government’s plan to militarize immigration enforcement. Now, as Trump releases videos of immigrants in shackles and forces migrants into Guantánamo Bay, he’s intensifying his efforts to expel thousands of families who once sought refuge in the United States. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Trump Administration for comment.

Read it at NYT

2
LA Fire Chief Axed as Mayor Alleges She Made Major Gaffe Ahead of Wildfires
FLAMED OUT
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 02.21.25 3:32PM EST 
Kristin Crowley
Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Los Angeles’ fire chief Kristin Crowley was fired Friday and accused of making a major gaffe on the day deadly wildfires broke out in the city last month. Mayor Karen Bass said it was specifically Crowley’s handling of the Palisades Fire that led to her getting the ax. “We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley’s watch,” Bass said Friday—a bombshell indictment on Crowley’s decision making if true. Bass also alleged Crowley refused to conduct an after action report on the fires. “These require her removal,” Bass said. The firing comes after weeks of bickering between the officials, beginning as early as Jan. 10 when Crowley told news outlets, including CNN, the city of Los Angeles had failed her department by leaving it underfunded and understaffed. Bass, who was abroad when fires broke out, appeared with Crowley at news conferences as a united front during the fires. With the flames extinguished, however, Bass has since alleged that Crowley did not properly alert her to the city’s fire risk. Had she done that, she claims she would have canceled her Africa trip.

Read it at Los Angeles Times

3
Hooters Goes Bust after Racking Up $300 Million in Debt
ALL THE BREAST
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.21.25 4:58PM EST 
Published 02.21.25 1:03PM EST 
Hooters
Gil Cohen Magen/Gil Cohen Magen/ REUTERS

Bad news for Americans who love a meal with a side of cleavage—Hooters is going bankrupt. The popular restaurant chain, largely known for its servers’ skimpy outfits, is $300 million in debt. Almost 300 locations are scattered nationwide, historically enticing casual diners and drinkers with cheap beers and American comfort food. It isn’t the only chain prepping for its downfall—Red Lobster also filed for bankruptcy last summer. Both have blamed rising rent and food prices. Plus, they say, people are eating out less and ordering in more. The owl-themed spot first opened in Clearwater, Florida in 1983. For over four decades, it has greeted millions of Americans. But its loyal fans just aren’t cutting it anymore. Hooters is readying itself to restructure through Chapter 11—a policy which allows them to negotiate leases and loans in order to reorganize. Hooter-holics shouldn’t lose hope yet. Chapter 11 worked for Red Lobster, which emerged triumphant after closing 100 restaurants and ending their debts. The private equity-owned restaurant already shut down 40 of its “underperforming” locations in June to try and stay above water. Nationwide, dozens of chains are facing the same fate: from big players like Applebee’s and TGI Fridays to small, locally-owned businesses.

Read it at Daily Mail

4
Whistleblower Chelsea Manning Makes Surprise Show of Support at Luigi Mangione Hearing
GOING TO BAT
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 02.21.25 3:20PM EST 
Chelsea Manning and Luigi Mangione.
Chelsea Manning was among the supporters at a courthouse for Luigi Mangione’s hearing on Friday. Getty Images

One-time whistleblower Chelsea Manning was one of the hundred-plus people who packed a Manhattan courthouse ahead of Luigi Mangione’s hearing on Friday, according to a report. Manning, who leaked classified military documents, arrived at 8:15 a.m. ahead of the 2:15 p.m. hearing where Mangione will answer to charges that he murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, People reported. “I am here exercising my Sixth Amendment right,” Manning told People at the courthouse. ”I am a member of the New York City public here to witness our court proceedings.” Manning is a former American soldier who was imprisoned for seven years for leaking hundreds of thousands of classified documents that exposed U.S war crimes. In 2017, her sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama. Supporters thronged the courthouse and erupted in support when Mangione’s attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo arrived, People reported. A huge image depicting Mangione with a halo around his head was also observed projected onto a Manhattan building ahead of his hearing, with the caption “Free Luigi.”

Read it at People

5
Salman Rushdie’s Stabber Found Guilty of Attempted Murder
JUSTICE
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.21.25 3:28PM EST 
Salman Rushdie
Fabrizio Bensch/Fabrizio Bensch/ REUTERS

Sir Salman Rushdie’s stabber was today found guilty of attempted murder, three years after attacking the author during an onstage lecture. The assailant, 27-year-old Hadi Matar, was charged after an eight day trial. He launched his attempt at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York, where 77-year-old Rushdie was about to publicly speak. He stabbed the author 15 times in the right eye, chest, hand, neck, and stomach, leaving Rushdie to fear that he was dying. During the trial, Rushdie recalled blood pouring from his open wounds, and Matar “hitting and slashing” him. The Indian-born British American writer was left partially blind and paralyzed in his hand. Matar, however, pled not guilty, and his attorney argued that the prosecution wasn’t able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he intended to kill Rushdie. But the jury deliberated quickly before announcing a guilty verdict and Matar now faces more than 30 years in prison. Rushdie has detailed the incident in a memoir titled Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder. He’s also critically-acclaimed for writing famous fantasy novels such as Haroun and the Sea of Stories and The Satanic Verses.

Read it at NBC

6
Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother, Voletta Wallace, Dies at 72
REST IN POWER
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 02.21.25 3:14PM EST 
Voletta Wallace attends the photocall of "Notorious" during the 59th annual Berlin Film Festival. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)
Voletta Wallace attends the photocall of "Notorious" during the 59th annual Berlin Film Festival. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Voletta Wallace, the mother of late rapper Notorious “Biggie Smalls” B.I.G. and the steward of his legacy and estate upon his 1997 murder, died Friday morning, reported TMZ. She was 72-years-old. According to the report, Wallace died of natural causes under home hospice in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Her son’s estimated $160 million estate will be inherited by his two children, T’yanna Wallace and C.J. Wallace. Born in Jamaica, Wallace raised Biggie, real name Christopher Wallace, in Brooklyn’s Bed-Stuy and Clinton Hill neighborhood and was a struggling single mother. In interviews and in his music, Biggie frequently discussed his rise from poverty to becoming a successful rapper, with Wallace keeping his legacy alive long after his death through documentaries about his life and feature films. Although her son’s killers were never brought to justice, Wallace held out hope for closure. “As long as I have life there’s hope,” she told Entertainment Weekly in 2021 while promoting the Netflix documentary Biggie: I Have a Story to Tell. “I’ll never give up. And I hope when I’m not in this world anymore, my friends and family will carry on the fight. There is always hope.”

Read it at TMZ

7
U.S. Man to Be Executed by Firing Squad
SHOCKING
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.21.25 4:14PM EST 
Brad Keith Simon
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

A South Carolina man on death row for murder has chosen to be executed by a firing squad. Inmate Brad Sigmon is scheduled to die March 7, and will be the first person to be executed in the U.S. using the method in 15 years. Sigmon, 67, chose firing squad over electric chair and lethal injection. Scheduled in just a few weeks, he will be strapped to a chair, hood over his face, and a target on his heart, according to the Associated Press. Then, three volunteers are expected to shoot him about 15 feet away. “If he chose lethal injection, he risked the prolonged death suffered by all three of the men South Carolina has executed since September—three men Brad knew and cared for—who remained alive, strapped to a gurney, for more than twenty minutes,” his lawyer, Gerald “Bo” King, wrote. “He does not wish to inflict that pain on his family, the witnesses, or the execution team. But, given South Carolina’s unnecessary and unconscionable secrecy, Brad is choosing as best he can.” He was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend’s parents in 2001 via baseball bat, and then kidnapped his ex at gunpoint, according to the outlet.

Read it at Associated Press

8
Diddy’s Lawyer Quits: ‘Under No Circumstances Can I Continue’
WON’T BE MISSING YOU
Janna Brancolini
Published 02.21.25 11:11AM EST 
Sean "Diddy" Combs walks outside in a T-shirt in Beverly Hills in 2023.
MEGA/GC Images

A lawyer for Sean “Diddy” Combs has asked the judge in the disgraced rapper’s sex-trafficking case for permission to quit his defense. “Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs,” Anthony Ricco wrote in a motion filed Thursday. “It is respectfully but regrettably requested that the court grant the relief requested,” Ricco wrote, without elaborating on why he wanted to step down. The decision came after speaking with Combs’ lead attorney Marc Agnifilo, the filing said, but a judge must sign off on it to make the resignation official. Ricco is one of six defense attorneys currently representing Combs, who was arrested in September on suspicion of sex trafficking and racketeering. Prosecutors say he allegedly forced women to participate in days-long sex parties he dubbed “freak-offs.” More than 150 alleged victims—many of them men and boys—have since accused Combs of sexual assault, leading to more than 30 civil suits, according to The New York Times. Combs and his lawyers have denied all of the allegations. His criminal trial is scheduled to start in May.

Read it at New York Post

9
U.S. Officials Refuse to Call Russia the ‘Aggressor’ in G7 Statement
REWRITING HISTORY
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.21.25 2:32PM EST 
President Donald Trump
Leah Millis/Leah Millis/ REUTERS

The United States is officially opposed to calling Russia the aggressor in its war on Ukraine. In a Group of 7 (G7) statement, drafted to mark the historic third year anniversary of the war, U.S. representatives are objecting to any language believed to be pro-Ukraine, according to four officials from other countries involved in the assembly. The G7 allies originally adopted pro-Ukraine sentiment following Russia’s full-scale invasion. The phrase “Russian aggression” or word “aggressors” have been used in G7 statements since 2022, and the G7 group—headed by Canada—has long condemned Russia in their declarations. But only days after President Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “dictator” and claimed that Ukraine was to blame for the deadly war, U.S. officials have proposed a neutral statement that makes no reference to Russia as the offender or Ukraine as the victim. The new draft also cuts text describing the invasion as a breach of sovereignty. The Trump administration demanded a shorter statement that did not impact current ongoing negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The final language is currently being negotiated, which could continue until it is finally published Feb. 24. Officials are also still debating whether the G7 leaders, who will meet virtually Monday, will invite Zelensky. He was in attendance last year. Three years in, the war has killed tens of thousands of civilians.

Read it at NYT

10
Blake Lively Seeks Protective Order After ‘Violent’ Threats
GETTING SCARY
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 02.21.25 2:01PM EST 
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the New York City premiere of "It Ends With Us" on August 6, 2024.
Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

Blake Lively says she’s being “threatened” by communications amid her legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni and needs “additional protections,” according to documents obtained by People. Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds submitted a letter on Thursday requesting those protections, and also claimed that Lively, “her family, other members of the cast, various fact witnesses, and individuals that have spoken out publicly in support of Ms. Lively have received violent, profane, sexist, and threatening communications.” Both Baldoni and Lively had already agreed to a protective order, however Lively’s lawyers argue there’s “good cause” to amend the “model” one in place. Lively also amended her December complaint against Baldoni this week, wherein she claimed two of her female It Ends With Us co-stars were willing to testify that Baldoni had subjected them to “unwelcome behavior” on set. Lively’s publicist backed Lively’s claims that other “employees” besides Lively had made claims against Baldoni in her filing to be dismissed from his countersuit Thursday.

