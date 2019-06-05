Ad by HP
Save Hundreds On HP’s Top Computers During Their Going Going Gone Sale Today
From
Today, HP is running lighting deals on laptops and desktops, adding new ones in batches throughout the day. And these aren’t just clearance discounts. HP’s top-rated gear is all over this sale. For example, you stand to save up to $200 on the Envy x360 15t touch laptop, which can also be folded to easily transform it into a tablet — if that’s what you prefer. The Envy x360 is powered by Intel’s Core i5 processor and its Optane memory, which boasts near-SSD performance without the large storage options of traditional hard drives. When in tablet mode, it’s designed to work with a pen and your touch at the same time, which allows you to switch between reading and work mode seamlessly. HP’s sale is also featuring the ENVY All-in-One desktop computer for up to $200 off. Its striking and minimalist design is powered by the ultimate Hexa-Core 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor (which means it’s super fast) and features a 27-inch diagonal floating glass Micro Edge display. Whatever you’re in the market for and whether you’re shopping for yourself or a Father’s Day or grad gift, this massive and quickly moving sale has something for you. This sale ends tonight and the inventory is going to, well, go — best shop before it’s too late.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.