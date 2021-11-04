HPV Vaccine Has Cut Global Cervical Cancer by 90 Percent
GOOD NEWS
A study conducted by the U.K.’s Cancer Research center published in the Lancet medical journal reports a 90 percent decrease in cervical cancer thanks to the HPV vaccine that is now widely administered to girls and boys between the age of 11 and 13. The human papillomavirus causes some, but not all, cervical cancers, which is the fourth most common cancer diagnosed in women. The research suggests those vaccinated would not need cervical smear or Pap tests as frequently, according to the report. Around 300,000 women die each year from cervical cancer around the world and more than 100 countries now administer the HPV vaccine as advised by the World Health Organization. The research followed a group of young people who were immunized in 2008 and found that the program likely prevented 450 cancers and 17,200 pre-cancers.