H.R. McMaster: I Don’t Vote Because I’m Not Getting ‘Involved in Partisan Politics’
‘BIT OF A DANGER’
Former Trump national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster (Ret.) revealed on Thursday that he never votes, claiming that he feels his military service means he should remain “apolitical” and “nonpartisan.”
McMaster, who has been somewhat critical of President Trump’s national security and foreign policy during his recent book tour, was asked by MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell if he agreed with other generals and national security leaders who have endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over concerns about Trump’s character and policies.
“Andrea, I’ve decided I’m not going to get involved in partisan politics,” McMaster said, citing his long tenure in the military. “I decided to follow the example of George Marshall and not even vote, to studiously ensure and help reinforce the fact that our military is apolitical, that it is nonpartisan.”
He went on to say that he has continued that tradition even into retirement, adding that endorsing candidates “comes with a bit of a danger” and creates the “impression that the military is somehow partisan.” At the same time, he said he “encourages people to vote” and that he made a “personal choice” as an officer.