Forget the Cords and Outlets With Powerful Vacuums From HSN—on Sale Today

From dinner parties to family visits to last-minute drop-ins, the holidays can get messy–fast. Keep your home spotless with these cordless vacuums from HSN. Not in the market for a new vacuum cleaner? No worries, they also make for thoughtful, practical gifts for anyone on your list.
This vacuum has a bendable wand to clean hard-to-reach spaces, like underneath the couch. Its deep cleaning nozzle digs out dirt, dust, and hair from carpets and hardwood floors with ease.
For spills on surfaces like couches and tabletops, the HyperSweep handheld vacuum comes in clutch. It boasts powerful suction for thorough cleanups and sports a compact design for easy maneuvering and storage.
This powerful multi-surface vacuum has LED lights that reveal hard-to-see dust, debris, and hair.
The Matrix IQ is a smart robot vacuum that cleans for you, across different surfaces—all while detecting and avoiding objects in its path. You can even schedule automatic cleaning routines with the companion app for a hands-free experience.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.