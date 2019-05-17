Huawei and Scores of Affiliates Placed on Trump Administration’s Export Blacklist

U.S. companies will no longer be able to export crucial components to 67 companies affiliated with Huawei when a blacklist takes effect Friday, Bloomberg News reports. The Trump administration says the measure will restrict the Chinese telecom giant from developing technology it feels threatens U.S. national security. The Commerce Department said the ban will affect 67 companies scattered across 26 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The companies are primarily private subsidiaries Huawei uses to conduct business throughout the global market. “This decision is in no one’s interest,” Huawei said in a statement. “It will do significant economic harm to the American companies with which Huawei does business, affect tens of thousands of American jobs, and disrupt the current collaboration and mutual trust that exist on the global supply chain.”