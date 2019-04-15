Huawei Founder Ren Zhengfei Says Daughter’s Arrest Will Be Good for Her

The founder of the Chinese telecom colossus Huawei says the arrest of his daughter on fraud charges brought by the U.S. will be good for her because she hasn’t faced enough hardship in life. “These difficulties will make her stronger and prepare her for even greater things ahead. So I’ll let her face what she is facing,” Ren Zhengfei told CNBC. Meng Wanzhou, who is chief financial officer of Huawei, is under house arrest in Canada, awaiting likely extradition to the U.S. on charges she helped evade sanctions on Iran—allegations she denies. “I think my children have grown up without experiencing much hardship. Struggling a bit can be good for them,” her father said. “Cuts and bruises toughen her up, and even since ancient times, heroes were born of hardship. I think this challenge will be good for my daughter.”