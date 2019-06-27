CHEAT SHEET
CAHOOTS
Huawei Staff ‘Worked With Chinese Military’ on Research Projects
Huawei staffers have been exposed for working with the Chinese military on several research projects, according to a Bloomberg News investigation. It’s one of the few times that the company, which has been accused by the U.S. of working with Chinese intelligence, has been proven to have collaborated with China’s armed forces. The work has taken place over the past decade and saw Huawei staff team up with the People’s Liberation Army on at least 10 research projects involving artificial intelligence and radio communications. One project is reported to have seen Huawei employees work with the Central Military Commission—the armed forces’ supreme body—in an attempt to extract and classify emotions in online video comments. Bloomberg discovered the projects by searching through papers from published periodicals and online research databases that listed Huawei employees and the company name.