Huckabee Nears 2012 Announcement

Mike Huckabee is set to make a “very important announcement” on his Fox News show on Saturday night. In a statement, executive producer Woody Fraser said that Huckabee would announce whether or not he intends to launch a presidential bid. Huckabee is keeping the details of the announcement secret, but sources close to him are saying they suspect he will not be mounting a campaign. Ed Rollins, one of Huckabee’s advisers, said that the former Arkansas governor “didn’t show he had fire in the belly.” Huckabee has long cited his current lucrative career as a source of hesitation. Earlier this week, he announced a new project—animated DVDs to teach history, yet another indication he might not run. It is also not clear how Fox News would respond to Huckabee using the network to make an affirmative announcement about running, but it is unlikely he would risk angering the network in that way.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10