You’ll Want to Live in Flint and Tinder’s 365 Chino Shorts All Summer Long

We’ve reached that point in the summer where it’s too hot to wear anything but a pair of swim trunks, and it’s nearly too hot to do anything besides lounge beside a pool. But alas, a life of leisure is elusive these days, and a guy has to put on some real clothes at some point—for all those moments when you find yourself not by a pool. Whether for a backyard BBQ, grabbing a beer at a ballgame, or exploring parts unknown, Huckberry’s bestselling Flint and Tinder 365 Shorts have you covered.

The 365 shorts are my go-to bottoms for spring and summer because they’re lightweight, easy to style, and “dressy” enough to wear to most summer outings. While the brand’s Waxed Trucker Jacket and waxed ‘shacket’ are personal favorites from Flint and Tinder (one of Huckberry’s in-house brands), its 365 short collection is a bit more polished, blending the cut of a pair of jeans with the style of a chino—and a slight stretch for extra comfort. The versatile and office-friendly shorts are made from a durable cotton-blend stretch fabric, but they also have a cotton and linen version perfect for surviving a summer heat wave in style.

Flint and Tinder 365 Shorts The 365 shorts also come in a range of inseams (I prefer the seven-inch inseam) and nine different colorways. They’re designed with elevated and thoughtful features, including subtle side hand pockets and a premium YKK zipper. These are far from the cargo shorts you wore in summers past (and yes, we’ve all been there). Buy At Huckberry $ 78 Free Shipping | Free Returns

While I love the business-casual-approved design, the thing I appreciate most about these Huckberry shorts is the fit. There’s neither too much excess fabric nor too little, so they’re comfortable enough to move around in with ease on the golf course or the boardwalk. Essentially, they offer the comfort of your workout or swim shorts without looking like sloppy trunks or basketball shorts. Plus, while the shorts hold their shape all day (and after washing them after every wear), they get softer and softer the more you wear them.

Since they come in multiple washes and colors, I’d recommend scooping up a pair of Flint and Tinder 365 Shorts for as many days of the week as possible—or at least grabbing multiple pairs for consistent weekend wear. Trust me, you’re going to want to wear the 365 shorts every single day this summer.

