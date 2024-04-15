Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Just when you feel like you might be out of the brisk woods of winter, spring showers and blustery days swoop in to knock you sideways— sometimes literally. These occasions, of course, call for spring outerwear that can be put through its paces immediately without being too heavy as temperatures rise and being stylish to boot. Huckberry’s durable and supremely tailored pieces deliver on those fronts—and flawlessly. And while I trust the famed Flint & Tinder Bighorn Waxed Trucker Jacket (Huckberry’s all-time bestselling product) in fall and even early winter, the cozy flannel lining is sometimes on the burlier side of things for more temperate spring days.

It’s a tricky balance to nail, but pieces like the Flint and Tinder Stretch Ripstop Waxed Field Jacket bridge the gap—as does the tough-as-nails but surprisingly supple Flint and Tinder Bighorn Waxed Shirt Jacket. Unlike the Martexin sailcloth of the brand’s original Trucker Jacket (technical details matter), this handsome shirt jacket uses flexible British Millerain 8-ounce Tekwax Evolution 6 fabric.

Flint & Tinder Bighorn Waxed Trucket Shirt Jacket The premium weather-resistant waxed exterior is perfect for New York City’s will-it-or-won’t-it forecast of spring showers and doesn’t make me overheated when the sun finally makes an appearance. Even though the sleeves are waxed on the outside, this “shacket” slides on easily and feels plenty comfortable even over one of my favorite T-shirts (as Huckberry so sagely notes). Buy At Huckberry $ 198 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The lightweight shirt jacket also features polyester hand pockets, giving me extra storage space for my EDC essentials, while the contrast back collar lining is a stylish detail I appreciate when I flip up the collar to protect against spring winds. For reference, if you’ve tried past editions of Flint & Tinder’s unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket (not currently in stock), this option wears in a similar fashion to that go-anywhere jacket.

This is a “Goldilocks” sort of jacket-shirt hybrid—it’s not too hot, but not too cold—with all the rugged utility you expect from Huckberry. Adorn your shoulders accordingly this spring.

