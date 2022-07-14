Huckberry’s Oaxaca Edit Is the Perfect Summer Uniform

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It is now officially the dead middle of summer and whether you want to admit it or not, you probably need a bit of a refresh on your warm-weather wardrobe. I realized the other day at a barbecue that I was wearing a shirt that was old enough to host its own rooftop barbecues, and I knew it was time for a change. The tough part is I almost never know where to start, especially considering that not many items stand out as something perfect to get for the summer. That is, of course, until Huckberry saved me once again.

The new Wellen Oaxaca Edit is perhaps my personal favorite Huckberry collection of all time. Designed to celebrate the unique culture and style of Oaxaca, Mexico, the entire line comes in eye-catching colors with a look that stands out as both familiar of a classic summer style, yet entirely new. In order to actually create these shirts, the team at Wellen traveled to Oaxaca and met with people from all over the area to gain a better perspective.

Stucco Cactus Easy Collar Short Sleeve Shirt Buy at Huckberry $ 88

This resulted in some of the most exciting designs from the brand yet, including my personal favorite, the Stucco Cactus Easy Collar Short Sleeve Shirt. The exterior print of the shirt is a unique Hawaiian-style pattern, but instead of the usual floral arrangement of tropical flowers and sometimes even birds, the shirt firmly differentiates itself. The Stucco Cactus shirt is covered with native desert plants of the region. This does not stand out immediately when looking at the shirt, but makes a huge difference up close or when compared to any other Hawaiian shirts.

Puerto Escondido Camp Collar Short Sleeve Shirt Buy at Huckberry $ 88

Beyond just the design, all the shirts in the Oaxaca Edit are made out of 100% slubby organic cotton. This makes a massive difference to the breathability and lightness of the material which is a huge help to someone like me, who is constantly on the brink of sweating. The Stucco Cactus shirt also comes in a darker Agave Cactus shade if you are looking for something with a different feel to it.

Easy Hemp Short Sleeve Shirt Buy at Huckberry $ 88

The Oaxaca Edit also has a number of other unique shirts including the Puerto Escondido Easy Collar Short Sleeve Shirt. This shirt is also made of the same 100% slubby organic cotton, however instead of local plants, the pattern is made of wildlife native to the shores of Puerto Escondido. The collection also has more subtle options such as the Micro Print Shirt, which has a pattern of native cacti and plants in much smaller and less detailed designs as well as the Easy Hemp Short Sleeve shirt which was designed to mimic the colors and textures of Oaxaca in subtle stripes and light tones.

Micro Print Easy Collar Short Sleeve Shirt Buy at Huckberry $ 88

Huckberry has long been my go-to source for new ways to spice up my own wardrobe, but the new Oaxaca Edit stands out; even among the many items I already love from the site. The unique designs and colors help make the shirts unique and fresh, and for my own intents and purposes, the absolute perfect options to wear all summer long.