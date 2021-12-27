Huckberry's Epic End of the Year Sale Has Everything You Need to Refresh Your Closet & Gear Lineup For 2022

Attention tastemakers, adventure seekers, and self-professed gear enthusiasts—Huckberry's massive end-of-the-year sale is officially live and filled to the brim with tons of marked-down apparel staples, everyday carry items, and warm-weather accessories. This Huckberry sale is on par with the kinds of next-level deals and discounts we saw them drop during Black Friday and Cyber Monday—perhaps even better—so this isn't one to sit out on.

Huckberry's sale includes steep markdowns on tons of best-selling items from coveted brands like Flint and Tinder, Proof, Wellen, G-Shock, Marathon, Pioneer Carry, Sog Knives, barware, and many, many more up to 40 percent off retail prices.

Now's the time to spend that generic Christmas cash your aunt sent you or that surprise holiday bonus from your boss on something that was on your list, whether it's a new Japanese knife to ring in the new year with or a few new wardrobe staples to help you wave goodbye to some stale closet items—and, well, to 2021 altogether.

Huckberry's end-of-the-year sale will run through January 1, 2022, but with all of these stellar deals to be found, we don't suggest waiting until the new year to get your hands on these deals—stock will definitely sell out quick. Plus, Huckberry doesn't offer discounts or run sales very often, so this end-of-the-year sale event is one you should take advantage of.

If you're not sure where to begin (because there are a lot of generous deals), you can get some inspiration and uncover some of the sale's hidden gems with a little help from Huckberry's editor, Arlo Crawford, who shares some of his favorite end-of-the-year sale picks, which includes a Texas Barbecue Alamanac (great coffee table candy, BTW), Flint and Tinder's retro Corduroy trousers, and a shower mirror and shaving kit by beloved grooming brand Tooletries. Now, scroll through below to check out some of Scouted's favorite picks to stock up on from Huckberry's epic end-of-the-year sale, or click the link below to shop the entire sale section.

Shop Huckberry's End of the Year Sale Up to 40% Off. Shop Huckberry's rare end-of-the-year sale event chock-full of hundreds of deals marked down up to 40 percent off through January 1, 2022. Shop at Huckberry $

Flint and Tinder Ruby Shirt Down from $88 This varsity-inspired ruby polo is a classic. Buy at Huckberry $ 69.98 Free Returns

Birkenstock Boston Shearling Shoes Down from $165 These cozy Birkenstocks rarely get marked down. Buy at Huckberry $ 123.98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bradford Shearling Bilford Fly Wallet Down from $98 This premium bilford wallet is a luxe as it gets. Buy at Huckberry $ 70.98 Free Returns

Barbour Supa-Fision Wax Jacket Down from $895 This rugged wax jacket is a worthy investment piece you'll have forever. Buy at Huckberry $ 670 Free Shipping | Free Returns

BCB Ultimate Survival Kit Down from $52 Having an emergency survival kit on hand is an absolute must. Buy at Huckberry $ 30.98 Free Returns

Chamula Cancun Shoes Down from $132 You'll be wearing these all spring and summer. Buy at Huckberry $ 72.98 Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.