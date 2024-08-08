These $39 Huckberry Sunglasses Replaced My Designer Shades

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a teenager, my family trekked to the beach every summer—a heck of a long trek, at that (South Carolina by way of Michigan). Nearly every year, I lost a pair of sunglasses, thus resulting in at least one impromptu stop at a discount beach store for a pair that would inevitably also end up lost in the ocean. As an adult, I’ve invested in more pricey eyewear, but even with their higher price point in mind, I still end up losing them, too.

Now, I’ve found a happy medium in Huckberry’s $39 Weekender Sunglasses, and honestly, I like them much more than the $100+ pairs I’ve owned in the past. Best of all? I love them so much I haven’t lost them.

The Weekenders Sunglasses are part of the retailer’s in-house line of Huckberry-branded essentials, like its fan-favorite Explorer’s Cap, Summer Camp T-shirts, and trucker hats. Each boasts a classic yet modern flair yet feels durable enough to actually adventure while you’re wearing them. As we roll into the dog days of summer, I find myself reaching time and again for my Huckberry Weekender sunglasses. They’re an indispensable part of my everyday carry, and they nearly defy the notion of what a budget-friendly pair of sunglasses can be.

Huckberry Weekender Sunglasses There are a variety of sunglasses available bearing the Huckberry moniker, but the Weekenders are a Wayfarer-inspired design that can be dressed up or down quite easily. Note: the tortoise colorway is $45 instead of $39, but definitely worth the $6 upgrade. Buy At Huckberry $ 39

As I said, these aren’t just a pretty face. The Weekenders boast a sturdy design that can take a bit of a beating—from the beach to the bar and back—and polarized lenses target glare and the hot summer sun without breaking a sweat. I also appreciate that the temples cover the hinges, so you needn’t worry about them getting dinged up when you’re not being super careful.

Huckberry says these shades feature a snug fit, one that allows you to traipse across the beach and scale a rocky shore without the sunglasses themselves falling off, and I’ve found this to be true. They’re snug enough not to slip around, but they’re still comfortable and don’t leave an indent on the skin after wearing them for a while.

Go forth the rest of summer—and any season—with a pair or three sunglasses that hit the trifecta: Affordability, versatility, and style. The good folks at Huckberry no doubt approve.

