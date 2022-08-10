Wait, This Pineapple Shirt Is Actually Made From Pineapples?

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

In the warm weather, a short sleeve button-down shirt is practically the menswear uniform for any semi-formal occasion. Despite so many different options on the market, I keep finding myself going to Huckberry when I start looking for a new addition to my wardrobe. One of the newest releases from the menswear retailer is the Wellen Pineapple Fiber Short Sleeve Shirt. On the surface, the shirt looks like any other classic Wellen button-down shirt with a unique print (in this case, pineapples) pattern and a solid color backdrop. However, the actual materials used are anything but standard.

The shirt is made of lightweight linen which allows for a breezier, lighter feel to it—perfect for battling the heat in the dog days of summer. However, instead of being purely made of purely cotton, the materials are blended with recycled pineapple waste to create a brand new fabric. The infusion of recycled pineapple waste is not just for show either. The waste helps reinforce the sturdiness of the material while still allowing for it to maintain its airy linen feel. If you want the pineapple fabric but don’t want the pineapple design, the Wellen Pineapple Fiber Short Sleeve Shirt also comes in an Agave Flower design that gives off a more desert-style look than a tropical one.

Pineapple Fiber Short Sleeve Shirt Navy Pineapple Buy at Huckberry $ 88

Pineapple Fiber Short Sleeve Shirt Agave Flower Buy at Huckberry $ 88

