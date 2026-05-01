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When a piece of gear proves its worth and remains a fan favorite year after year, it might seem somewhat risky to retool a tried-and-true, utterly beloved silhouette. Right?

Over the last decade, the Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket has cemented its status as a modern menswear icon—a durable, rugged take on the classic trucker. This version, lined in flannel or wool, sells by the boatload at Huckberry, the go-to purveyor of Americana staples.

It’s a piece Huckberry fans have fallen in love with, earning its stripes as the kind of reliable piece that gets better with age and looks great at every stage of its life (and it will last you a lifetime). With features like custom Flint and Tinder hardware, a cozy blanket stripe flannel lining, and color options including Field Tan, it’s almost impossible not to find a variation of the Flint and Tinder Trucker Jacket you’re going to love.

When Huckberry unveiled a new fabrication for its best-selling product of all time, I had to know if the new-and-improved Huckberry trucker jacket was as good as its OG counterpart. Consider the answer a resounding yes. The Flint and Tinder Dry Wax Trucker Jacket delivers the goods in time for casually cool, hard-wearing spring style.

The crux of this spring-ready jacket is its overall build. Rather than using a seven-ounce Martexin sailcloth, as in the OG Waxed Trucker Jacket, this new version retains the same design details (like custom hardware, a single-flap chest pocket, and side-slant hip pockets) while using British Millerain dry wax cloth in a trio of eye-catching colors.

That fabric is ridiculously lightweight yet remarkably durable, British Millerain Ranger 6 dry-wax cloth. her than overly stiff.

Huckberry Flint and Tinder Dry Wax Trucker Jacket If you’ve ever tried other dry wax jackets (like Filson’s lineup of waxed jackets), you’ll notice a difference: a smoother handfeel, an impossibly light touch right out of the box, and the durability to shed wind and rain while remaining flexible, rat Shop At Huckberry $ 198

While some dry wax fabrics can prove too textured or rough to the touch, this dry wax is deceptively smooth and supple yet strong and sturdy. It’s another outerwear home run from Huckberry.

It’s also worth noting that the fit of the Flint and Tinder Dry Wax Trucker Jacket is largely the same as the rest of Flint and Tinder’s trucker jackets—tailored yet with room to layer and room to move, perhaps even roomier thanks to the fact that it’s unlined.

Even the details are carefully considered, as to be expected from Huckberry. Its hip pockets feature cotton herringbone lining for a smooth, soft finish—and protection for your everyday carry, of course.

This jacket is as durable and rugged as ever, and I found the Dark Olive color to be reliably versatile alongside everything from black selvedge denim to indigo blue jeans and light khaki chinos.

If you can dream it up, you can likely pair your new Flint and Tinder Dry Wax Trucker Jacket with the rest of your spring style rotation in easygoing, heritage-inspired fashion.

So, while it might seem like the ultimate challenge to rework a modern icon, Huckberry’s trip back to the drawing board results in a dry wax trucker jacket made for every spring pursuit.

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