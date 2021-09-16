Ohio Mayor Demands Entire School Board Quit Over Gross ‘Child Pornography’ Assignment
ULTIMATUM
After high school seniors in the Ohio town of Hudson were tasked with an obscene writing assignment, Mayor Craig Shubert told town Board of Education they could either resign or be charged. According to Cleveland.com, students received a book of writing prompts that included, “Write a sex scene you wouldn’t show your mom,” “write a sermon for a beloved preacher who has been caught in a sex scandal,” and “describe a time when you wanted to orgasm but couldn’t.”
Schubert told the board that they were “distributing what is essentially child pornography in the classroom.” He said he had a judge’s blessing to issue his ultimatum but it’s unclear what legal ramifications board members may face. At least one board member was refusing to go: President David Zuro said the Board of Education has oversight of public schools of that area, not the mayor.