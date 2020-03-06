HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen Leaving for Gimlet Media
HuffPost Editor in Chief Lydia Polgreen is leaving the news outlet to join podcasting company Gimlet Media as the head of content, The Daily Beast has confirmed.
Polgreen departed The New York Times to join the left-leaning news outlet in 2016, becoming the site’s second editor-in-chief following the departure of founding editor Ariana Huffington.
Under Polgreen’s tenure, the site relaunched with a new mission to “to tell the stories of people who have been left out of the conversation,” but also faced financial challenges, shedding a significant number of staff in company-wide layoffs. According to staff present on Friday’s call, Polgreen did not announce a successor for the top job.
Polgreen confirmed the news publicly in a statement via Twitter: