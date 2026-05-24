Huge Music Star Makes History With Chart-Topping Albums
Drake is the first artist ever to hold the top three positions on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Iceman is at number one, selling 463,000 equivalent album units, while Habibti is in second with 114,000 units, and Maid of Honour is third with 110,000 units. Iceman marks his 15th chart-topper, tying him with Taylor Swift for the most number ones among solo acts, second only to the Beatles, who have 19 number ones. Iceman had the second-largest sales week of the year, behind BTS’s comeback album Arirang, which sold 641,000 units. Drake had been teasing the release of Iceman since the summer of 2025 by livestreaming the songs “What Did I Miss?” and “Which One” last July. The addition of the two extra albums was unexpected and was only announced via the album covers during a final livestream prior to Iceman’s release. Noah Kahan’s The Great Divide fell from first to fourth after Drake’s three releases.