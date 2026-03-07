Huge Recall Issued for Infant Sleepwear Over Choking Hazard

Stephen Hibbert, the writer and actor best known for playing the disturbing character known only as “The Gimp” in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, has died at 68. A family member told TMZ that Hibbert died of a heart attack in Denver, Colorado, on Monday. “Our father, Stephen Hibbert, passed away unexpectedly this week,” his children, Ronnie, Rosalind, and Greg, said in a statement. “His life was full of love and dedication to the arts and his family. He will be dearly missed by many.” Though his appearance in Tarantino’s Oscar-winning 1994 film became his most recognizable role, Hibbert built a wide-ranging career in television writing. Born in Fleetwood, England, he began working in American television in the 1980s, including work on Late Night with David Letterman. He later contributed to several animated children’s shows and worked on series including MADtv and Boy Meets World. Hibbert also wrote the 1994 comedy It’s Pat: The Movie, starring Julia Sweeney. For many fans, however, he remained synonymous with one of Pulp Fiction’s most unsettling moments—the silent, latex-suited captive known as “The Gimp” in the film’s notorious pawn shop basement scene.
A massive and urgent recall has been issued for items of baby clothing that the US Consumer Product Safety Commission describes as a “choking hazard.” Certain versions of HALO Dream Inc.’s “Magic Sleepsuits” have been found to have zippers that can detach from the clothing, resulting in small pieces that babies could put into their mouths. “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled HALO Magic Sleepsuit and keep it away from babies or children,“ the CPSC said. Roughly 45,000 sleepsuits have been recalled, specifically those with batch codes PO30592, PO30641, and PO30685 that have “Made in India” on the tag. The CPSC has said the products could have been purchased from Amazon, Walmart, Target, or the HALO Sleep website between September 2025 and February 2026. HALO has received 15 reports of the zipper head coming apart from the product, although no injuries have been reported. The suit is designed to transition babies from swaddling to regular clothing while they sleep. The company has offered refunds for customers who may have been affected.
Fergie is keeping things friendly with her ex-husband as he expands his family following their divorce. Actor Josh Duhamel’s second wife, 32-year-old Audra Mari, revealed on Instagram that they are expecting their second child together. Mari, who married Duhamel in 2022, shared a series of black-and-white photos Friday showing off her baby bump and wrote, “Adding a little girl to our story… We can’t wait to meet you.” Duhamel, 53, chimed in beneath the post with his own excitement, writing, “Can’t wait to meet that little cutie. Love you momma.” Fergie quickly joined the celebration, liking the post and dropping a cheerful comment: “Welcome the cuteness!” followed by a pair of heart emojis. The pop star and actor finalized their divorce in 2019 but have remained on good terms while co-parenting their 12-year-old son, Axl. Duhamel recently praised the dynamic during a Monday appearance on The Skinny Confidential podcast, calling Fergie a “great mom” and describing their relationship as “very kind” and “very non-confrontational.” Duhamel and Mari are already parents to a two-year-old son, Shepherd.
A British play directed by Quentin Tarantino is reportedly in the works, with a possible premiere in the prestigious West End. The Daily Mail reported that the legendary Pulp Fiction director, 62, has written an “original, old-fashioned British farce, in the door-slamming, trouser-dropping, mistaken identity vein of Brian Rix or Ray Cooney.” The show could premiere in fall 2027, an industry source told The Hollywood Reporter. In an August podcast interview, Tarantino hinted that he had written a play and was looking to dedicate a “year and a half to two years” to bring it to life. A source told the Mail: “He has written this himself. It is not based on any of his films. It is a farce, in the British, Noises Off tradition.” The source added that “at the moment, he is looking at all different sizes and sorts of theaters while he considers the staging.”
Hope Street star Finnian Garbutt has revealed that doctors have given him a grave prognosis about his melanoma. “Scans have shown that the cancer has progressed rapidly in my body and I am now entering the last stages of my life,” Garbutt wrote on Instagram. The 28-year-old was first diagnosed with melanoma four years ago. The illness metastasized to his liver and lungs and was deemed terminal in 2024. The Northern Irish actor is best known for his role as police constable Ryan Power on the BBC’s Hope Street, a show he’s starred in since his initial diagnosis. “Since being diagnosed 4 years ago I have achieved so many of my life goals — 30 episodes in a TV show, being the lead in a movie (that should be out soon), buying my own house, marrying my best friend and becoming a father to the most incredible baby girl who never fails to make me smile,” he wrote in his statement to fans. Garbutt has also started a GoFundMe and asked followers to donate in order to help him provide for his wife, Louise, and 1-year-old daughter Saoirse. “I am not posting this for sympathy and do not want anyone to donate if they cannot afford to,” he added.
The Beach Boys singer Bruce Johnston is leaving the band after almost six decades. The 83-year-old joined the iconic group’s touring unit in 1965, playing more than 6,000 concerts, but is now stepping away to focus on songwriting. “It’s time for part three of my lengthy musical career!” he told Rolling Stone. “I can write songs forever and wait until you hear what’s coming! As my major talent beyond singing is songwriting, now is the time to get serious again.” He said he was also planning to start doing speaking engagements, adding, “I might even sing ‘Disney Girls’ and ‘I Write the Songs’!”, both of which he wrote. It’s also not the end of the road for him with the band entirely. “I am excited to join the Beach Boys for performances on special occasions and will see everyone at the Hollywood Bowl as we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday!” he said. “This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you soon. I am forever grateful to be a part of the Beach Boys musical legacy.” His departure leaves Mike Love as the only member from the band’s classic era still there. “I am very supportive of Bruce,” Love said.
President Donald Trump has told Iran any agreement short of total capitulation is now off the table as his war against the Islamic regime continues to rage across the Middle East. “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” the president wrote on Truth Social Friday, adding that he intends to replace current leadership so as to “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN!” Trump, who has historically made little secret of his contempt for America’s “Forever Wars” in the Middle East, has offered at least four different rationales for his ongoing assault against the country, which has now plunged the wider region into chaos. The most recent justification, which appears to have since stuck as the official White House line, is that the U.S. attacked Iran to protect U.S. interests from retaliation in the event Iran came under attack. He now adds that the war, which has already claimed thousands of lives and threatens to devastate much of the country’s infrastructure, will “bring Iran back from the brink of destruction.”
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed he had some high-level help getting his niece a shot in the wrestling world. Speaking on Thursday at an event for medical students and future doctors, Kennedy said he worked with Education Secretary Linda McMahon to help his niece, Zoe Hines, land a contract with WWE. McMahon—who ran the wrestling organization as its CEO for 12 years before joining the Trump administration—played a key role in the deal, Kennedy said. Noting that Hines had grown “very, very close” with the education chief and that McMahon had “a lot to do” with the opportunity. Zoe Hines is the daughter of Rebecca Hines, who is the sister of Kennedy’s wife, actress Cheryl Hines. She initially tried out for the organization in 2025 and shared her excitement at the time on Instagram, writing she was “grateful for the opportunity, the experience, and the people.” She added that she would be “honored to represent the WWE at the 2025 SummerSlam tryout.” SummerSlam, one of WWE’s flagship events, was co-founded by McMahon and her husband, wrestling mogul Vince McMahon.
The United States is the only country where a majority of people think their compatriots are morally suspect, a new poll has found. For the first time, Pew has looked into how people perceive the morality of their fellow citizens, and in the U.S., the answer is striking. Researchers found that while 92 percent of Canadians thought their fellow citizens were good people, 53 percent of Americans thought theirs were either somewhat bad or very bad people. Seven percent of Canadians thought their fellows were bad. People from 25 countries were involved in the research, with all 24 others returning overall positive views. The data found that people whose preferred political party is out of power tend to have a more negative bias, with 60 percent of Democrats holding a negative view of Americans, compared to 46 percent of Republicans. As this is the first time Pew has asked such a question, there is no historical data to compare against, nor were any follow-up questions asked about why people felt the way they do. Gallup has asked Americans about the nation’s “overall state of moral values” since 2003, and the answer has always come back in the red.
NBC has revealed that Savannah Guthrie “plans to return” to the Today show after she visited her colleagues to thank them for their support. Guthrie made her first appearance at the Today show studios on Thursday, nearly a month after her mother Nancy’s kidnapping, and told her colleagues she’s planning to return. Today co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones addressed Guthrie’s visit on-air, saying she “came back home” to 30 Rock, where the show is filmed. She hugged the staff and told them she has the “intention to return.” An NBC News spokesperson confirmed Guthrie’s return to People but did not offer a specific timeline for when she may be back on air. In videos first captured by TMZ, the 54-year-old was seen speaking to the Today show crew. She was also seen hugging Today alum Hoda Kotb, who returned to her former post as co-host to support the production amid Guthrie’s absence. A company insider told Page Six, “At the moment, we’re taking things week by week, day by day,” adding that “Hoda has been a steady hand and calm presence for the staff.” The investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has been slow-moving. The 84-year-old was last seen on January 31 in her Tucson, Arizona home. Police have yet to identify a suspect.