Huge Stash of Cocaine Washes Up on Florida Beach After Tropical Storm Debby
MILLION DOLLAR FIND
Tropical Storm Debby is currently battering the southeastern United States, causing record-breaking flooding and possibly disrupting international drug trafficking. Samuel Briggs II, the chief patrol agent for Customs and Border Patrol’s Miami sector, shared photos on X, formerly Twitter, after a Florida Keys resident discovered over 70 pounds of cocaine washed up from the storm. “Good Samaritan discovered the drugs & contacted authorities,” Briggs said. “U.S. Border Patrol seized the drugs, which have a street value of over $1 million dollars.” Debby made landfall in the Sunshine State on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane, but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. However, Debby still poses a historic threat for residents of the southeast. The storm broke records in Sarasota and Manatee counties, dumping as much as 15 inches of rain on the Gulf Coast region over the course of 24 hours, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported. The massive storm is now situated above southern Georgia and South Carolina, potentially bringing “catastrophic flooding,” according to the National Hurricane Center. At least four people have been killed during the storm, the Associated Press confirmed on Monday night.