Trump’s Hostage Envoy to Join National Security Council
WHITE HOUSE BOUND
Acting Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Hugh Dugan is moving to the White House within the next few weeks to take on the role of senior director for the international organizations office at the National Security Council. Robert O’Brien held the position before he became the White House national security adviser in September. Dugan worked as principal deputy special presidential envoy for hostage affairs under O’Brien. Before joining the Trump administration, Dugan was a U.S. delegate to the United Nations. According to his bio on the State Department website, Dugan worked intermittently at the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs, the American Consulate General in Bermuda, and the American Embassy in Mexico City.