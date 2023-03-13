Hugh Grant Bombs on Oscars Red Carpet With Painfully Awkward Interview
English actor Hugh Grant took home the award for most awkward Oscars red carpet interview Sunday night after his chat with ABC interviewer Ashley Graham quickly went off the rails. Grant, who is a presenter at the awards show, stumbled on the first question when asked what his favorite part of the awards show was. As Graham, holding a smile, attempts to steer the interview with more questions, Grant becomes clearly flustered. When Graham asks Grant what he is wearing, he answers, bluntly: “Just my suit. I can’t remember my tailor.” Then Graham, also clearly struggling at this point, tries to pivot to Grant’s latest film: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. However, Grant points out: “I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about three seconds.” Frustrated, Graham bites back: “Yeah, but still. You showed up and you had fun, right?” Grant replies: “Uh. Almost.” By this stage, Graham is done. “OK. Alright,” she says. “Thank you so much, it was nice to talk to you,” she adds, turning back to the camera. “Yeah,” Grant replies, while visibly rolling his eyes.