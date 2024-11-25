Hugh Grant Fact-Checks ‘Real Housewife’ After She Claims They Made Out

Hugh Grant remembers an encounter with Real Housewives star Luann de Lesseps a little differently than the reality personality.

The Notting Hill actor responded Monday to the Bravo fixture’s claim that she and Grant once made out “heavily” at a Hamptons restaurant.

“I do remember meeting a charming RHNY in a restaurant, but I’d like to stress it was about 15 years ago,” Grant, 64, wrote on X. “I don’t recall shots or kissing but her memory might be better than mine.”

The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 59, had claimed in a new interview that she had rushed to a restaurant to meet him after a friend said he was there. After arriving, she “bumped into him” with her chair: a tactic she called “flirting 101.”

“I go, ‘I’m so sorry. Can I buy you a shot, I feel terrible.’ He goes, ‘OK, but I’ll come have a shot with you if you do one with me,’“ she told TooFab. ”Before you know it, we are taking shots and making out heavily at the table."

De Lesseps said that during the encounter, he recognized her due to both of them being friends with Andy Cohen.

De Lesseps and Cohen chatted about the steamy moment earlier this month.

In an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” on Nov. 11, de Lesseps brought up the encounter during a game of never have I ever. Cohen said he remembered, but wasn’t there when it happened.

“Remember Hugh Grant?” de Lesseps said, smiling.

“Well, but nothing happened,” responded Cohen.

“Well, making out. That doesn’t count?”