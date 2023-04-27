Hugh Grant Says Murdoch Tabloid Burglarized His Home, Bugged His Phone
MUCKRAKING
Hugh Grant is claiming that Murdoch-owned U.K. tabloid The Sun burgled his home, bugged his phone and placed a tracking device on his car in order to write stories about his personal life. The actor appeared in court Thursday for his lawsuit against News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun. “My claim concerns unlawful acts committed by the Sun, including burglaries to order, the breaking and entering of private property in order to obtain private information through bugging, landline tapping, phone hacking and the use of private investigators to do all these and other illegal things against me,” Grant said in a witness statement to the court. He linked a 2011 break-in of his London home to the tabloid after speaking to a private investigator, which Grant said, “showed, for the first time, evidence that The Sun had targeted unlawful activity at me and my associates directly.” The 62-year-old has already settled with News Group Newspapers in the past, receiving legal damages after one of the publisher’s newspapers hacked his phone.