Hugh Grant Settles Lawsuit Against Murdoch Tabloid The Sun
OUT OF COURT
Hugh Grant says he has settled a lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun over allegations Rupert Murdoch’s U.K. tabloid used phone hacking and “unlawful information gathering.” The actor announced on X that he felt he “had to” settle out of court to avoid having to “pay the legal costs of both sides” even if he did win damages at trial. “As is common with entirely innocent people, they are offering me an enormous sum of money to keep this matter out of court,” he wrote, without disclosing the sum. He vowed to donate the settlement funds to groups campaigning to reform the British press. Grant had joined Prince Harry in suing News Group Newspapers, alleging that journalists had tapped phones and unlawfully obtained information. Grant had also accused the publisher of burglarizing his apartment and office, and bugging his car. NGN has denied the accusations. Prince Harry’s case against the publisher is set to continue, with a trial expected in January.