Hugh Grant’s Latest Viral Interview Involves Trashing Drew Barrymore’s Singing Voice

Actor Hugh Grant has been on a tear lately when it comes to headline-making interviews.

After his red carpet controversy at the Oscars—during which a disinterested-seeming Grant told interviewer Ashley Graham that he wasn’t excited to see anyone in particular at the ceremony, that he couldn’t remember the name of his tailor, and that he “almost” had fun acting in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery—he continued his streak this week with an utterly chaotic “Autocomplete Interview” on WIRED’s YouTube channel.

Answering questions alongside his Dungeons & Dragons co-stars Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez, Grant was asked to reveal whether or not he really sang in the 2007 rom-com Music and Lyrics. The actor answered that he did do his own singing, but that he was “Auto-Tuned beyond belief.”

“Actually, that’s not true, I’m Auto-Tuned a bit, but not as much as some,” Grant continued. “Drew Barrymore was in that film with me and I don’t think she’d mind me saying her singing is just horrendous.”

“I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings,” he continued, while Pine and Rodriguez giggled beside him.

Grant did, however, backtrack a few seconds later by adding, “Having said that, once they tuned her up, she sounded way better than me because she’s got heart and voice and rock ’n’ roll, whereas I sounded like Julie Andrews.” Nice save, Hugh.