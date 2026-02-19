Hugh Hefner’s Diary in Height of ‘Playboy’ Era in the Spotlight

Mike Wagner, who won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a safety for the legendary “Steel Curtain” defense, has died at 76. He had been fighting pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed in 2020, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Steelers owner Art Rooney II announced Wagner’s passing on social media, writing, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Wagner, a tremendous player and an integral part of some of the most successful teams in Pittsburgh Steelers history.” He continued, “Mike played a key role on our championship teams of the 1970s. As a member of four Super Bowl-winning teams, his toughness and consistency were paramount to our secondary. His contributions on the field were significant, but it was also his steady presence and team-first mentality that truly defined him.” An Illinois native, Wagner played 10 seasons in the NFL, all with head coach Chuck Noll’s Steelers team that won the Super Bowl in 1975, 1976, 1979, and 1980. He ranks sixth all-time on the team with 36 interceptions, including two in Super Bowl appearances.
Nantucket has cocaine levels in its sewage water that are three times higher than the national average, new testing reveals. The beautiful town off the coast of Massachusetts is best known as a classic New England beachside getaway. Officials began testing the water in summer 2025 as a public health initiative. Wastewater testing that occurred in the summer found cocaine levels at rates 50 percent higher than the national average. The national average is under 1000 nanograms per liter. Boston25 reported that it continues a trend of “dangerous amounts of cocaine” in the wastewater. In response to the data, officials wrote, “With a seasonal population that can quadruple in the summer, the Town faces the unique challenge of managing behavioral health risks with a consistent but limited set of resources.” However, new testing in the fall and winter shows sharp increases in October and December, with levels three times the national average at 2,948.70 nanograms per liter. In more encouraging news, levels of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the water were below national averages.
Rapper Lil Poppa has died at age 25. The star, whose birth name is Janarious Mykel Wheeler, was confirmed dead by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office. A cause of death was not immediately given, according to TMZ, which first reported his death. The Florida-based rapper had released a new song, “Out of Town Bae” on Friday, just days before his death. He first came onto the rap scene in 2016, when he was just a teenager and started releasing music. He was known for several hit songs, including “Love & War,” “Mind Over Matter,” and “HAPPY TEARS.” He released his 16-song album “Almost Normal Again” late last year. He was set to perform in New Orleans next month. His Instagram bio reads a now eerie message: “First We’re Born, Next We Suffer, Then We Die… The End!!” The Daily Beast has reached out to Lil Poppa’s team for comment.
Hugh Hefner’s Diary in Height of ‘Playboy’ Era in the Spotlight
Hugh Hefner’s widow is seeking an investigation into personal effects she believes his foundation may be in possession of, including scrapbooks and diaries that may contain sensitive information, including explicit images of women and potentially underage girls. Crystal Hefner’s lawyer announced on Tuesday that they were filing two regulatory complaints in both California and Illinois against the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation. Hefner said that she believes the foundation has 3000 of her late husband’s scrapbooks and diaries dating back decades. “The materials span decades beginning in the 1960s. And may include images of girls who were underage at the time and could not consent to how their images would be retained or controlled,” Hefner said. She added that the materials “may also contain images of women who did not consent to their images being taken in the first place.” Hefner is seeking an investigation into how the images are being handled and stored in an effort to prevent their potential distribution. Crystal, Hefner’s third wife, married the Playboy publisher in 2012, when she was 26 and he was 86. They remained married until his death at the age of 91 in 2017. The Hugh M. Hefner Foundation did not respond to multiple requests for comment from CNN.
U.S. women’s hockey captain Hilary Knight has announced her engagement ahead of Thursday’s gold medal showdown at the Winter Olympics between heated rivals America and Canada. Knight shared her proposal to American speedster Brittany Bowe at the Milan Cortina Games on Wednesday on social media. The pair met at the 2018 PyeongChang Games and bonded at the 2022 Beijing Games when athletes were operating under strict COVID regulations. Using the caption “Olympics brought us together,” the romantic video posted on Instagram sees Knight drop to one knee and present Bowe with a different kind of Olympic ring, which she accepts. “It’s been in the back of my mind for a few months now,” Knight, 36, said of the proposal, which took place outside the athlete’s village. “We met through the Olympics and just being a part of the Olympic spirit and the journey, I thought it would be a really full-circle moment for both of us considering it’s our last time through to be able to celebrate it here and tie the knot,” she said. Knight said she had already purchased the ring, and decided on popping the question in Milan while their friends and family were still in town. Knight, a four-time Olympic medalist including gold in 2018, has said these will be her final games. It is also the final Olympics for Bowe, 37, who is a two-time bronze medalist.
Eight skiers have been found dead and one remains missing after the deadliest avalanche in California history, officials said. The avalanche struck Tuesday in Truckee near Lake Tahoe as backcountry skiers returned from a three-day Blackbird Mountain Guides trip in the Castle Peak area. More than 46 emergency responders have been searching the area since a mountain guide called 911 at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Six survivors were safely evacuated, while the bodies remain on the mountainside due to continued avalanche threats and heavy snow. Capt. Rusty Greene of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department told the Washington Post that “the longer that we continue to have people out there and exposed, the higher chance we put our rescuers in danger.”
A skeleton racer who was disqualified from the Milano Cortina Olympic Games for wearing a helmet showing victims of the war in Ukraine has received a gift of $200,000 to encourage him to keep racing and advocating for his country. Vladyslav Heraskevych, 27, was barred from competition last week after he wore a helmet decorated with images of more than 20 athletes and coaches killed during the country’s war with Russia. Now, the foundation of Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov, who owns a soccer club and a steel works, has given Heraskevych the equivalent of what an Olympic gold athlete from Ukraine would receive. The gift was intended to give Heraskevych the “energy and resources” to continue his sporting career, and to fight for “truth, freedom, and the remembrance of those who gave their lives for Ukraine,” Akhmetov said in a statement. Heraskevych had unsuccessfully challenged his disqualification, leading Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to criticize the International Olympic Committee. The Olympic charter prohibits political demonstrations, but Heraskevych said he would not “betray” his fellow athletes by removing the tribute from his helmet.
Police found a “suicidal note” written by Food Network star Anne Burrell in her home after her death at age 55. The chef was found dead in her Brooklyn home on June 17, 2025, after her husband, Stuart Claxton, found the troubled star surrounded by more than 100 pills. Investigators determined the cause of death to be suicide in July. The New York City medical examiner’s office found that Burrell died from an “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.” The police now report that Burrell left a “suicidal note” in her home prior to her untimely death. They also found suicidal journal entries in her shared home with Claxton. They did not provide any details about what Burrell had written. During initial investigations, Claxton told police that she had never voiced any suicidal thoughts, adding that there weren’t “any signs that she would do something like this.” Burrell’s family issued a statement after her death, saying, “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Shia LaBeouf was back on the streets of New Orleans on Tuesday, hours after being charged with battery. Bystanders captured images of the star holding his paperwork for his jail release as he danced on the city’s famous Bourbon Street. LaBeouf, 39, was arrested on Tuesday after an altercation with two men outside of a bar in the French Quarter. The Transformers actor was removed from the establishment for aggressive behavior and got into a fight with two individuals outside. “Once removed from the building, the victim reported being struck by LaBeouf, who used his closed fists on the victim several times,” the police stated about the incident. LaBeouf left but returned shortly afterward and instigated another violent scuffle with the victim. People held down the embattled star, but let him go, after which he again assaulted the same individual and attacked another bystander. “LaBeouf was again held down until police arrived,” the police said. LaBeouf was taken to a hospital by paramedics for treatment and charged with two counts of simple battery. His next court appearance is on March 19. The former child actor has had a tumultuous relationship with sobriety, including a 2017 charge for intoxication and disorderly conduct.
A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Atlanta was forced to return to Houston shortly after takeoff on Wednesday morning after a passenger caused a disturbance. The plane departed William P. Hobby Airport around 5.30 a.m. with 85 passengers and five crew members on board. Minutes into the flight, a passenger began exhibiting what Delta described as “unruly and unlawful behavior,” approaching crew members and other travelers. “We had a passenger get up and try to access the cockpit,” the pilot reportedly said, in a recording of an exchange with air traffic control, obtained by CNN. The crew declared an emergency as a precaution and turned the Boeing 717 back to Houston, landing safely at approximately 5:40 a.m. “(He is) in cuffs in the back of the aircraft, but he did assault another passenger, so we would like that other passenger checked out,” the pilot reportedly told air traffic control. Delta later clarified the passenger “did not make contact with or attempt to access the flight deck.” No injuries were reported.