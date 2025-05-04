Hugh Hefner’s Ex-Girlfriend Reveals ‘Disgusting’ Sex Act She ‘Hated’
A longtime ex-girlfriend of the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner said their sex life was at times anything but sexy. During a chat on Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams podcast Friday, Holly Madison, 45, said bedroom orgies were among the “disgusting” sex acts she did with Hefner that “hated.” She added, “I made it very known I hated it.” Madison rose to fame as one of Hefner’s three girlfriends at the center of E!’s reality TV series The Girls Next Door, which followed their life at the Playboy mansion in Los Angeles. In her 2015 tell-all Down the Rabbit Hole, Madison said she was 20 years old when she became one of 75-year-old Hefner’s girlfriends, dating from 2001 to 2008. In a 2022 interview, Madison described sex with Hefner as a “chore” that all the girls living in the house felt “we had to do or else we’ll get kicked out of the house.” Yet despite their over 50-year age gap, Madison told Thiele that their one-on-one sex life was more “normal than you would think.” She said, “It’s a very different story between when we were just by ourselves than with everybody else in the room.” She added, “Maybe some people’s balls do get old and nasty, but I’ve never seen such a thing.” Hefner died in 2017 at age 91.