Hugh Hefner’s Ex Reveals ‘Really Weird’ Sex Ritual
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s ex is coming out with the goods again—specifically, a near tell-all about the “really weird” group sex scenes arranged by Hef. The women he invited into his bedroom at the Playboy Mansion were “kind of like taking turns and then the girls who weren’t active with him were... acting like they were active with the other girls, but not really,” Holly Madison spilled on Kristin Cavallari’s podcast, Let’s Be Honest. “Nobody liked it and everybody tried to just get it done as fast as possible,” Madison said. Any action would be “kind of silhouetted because you’d have, like, these giant screens of porn going and it would be just girls like talking s--t with each other,” she recalled. Madison also pointedly noted in an interview last year that she hated the group sex. “It was disgusting, and I made it known I hated it,” she said. Alternatively, she described her one-on-one nights with Hef as “very suburban,” usually involving the two “watching a movie or he’s doing a crossword puzzle, and I’m reading,” she recalled. Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson were longtime main girlfriends of Hefner, who died at the age of 91 in 2017.