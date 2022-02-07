Hugh Hewitt: I Don’t Talk About Jan. 6 Because My Listeners Would ‘Turn Me Off’

Longtime conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday said the quiet part out loud, admitting he isn’t too eager to talk about the Jan. 6 Capitol riots on-air because he fears losing his own listeners.

The admission came Monday morning during Hewitt’s Salem Radio Network program while interviewing former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a one-time Trump pal who in recent months has turned into something of a MAGA critic.

“I never talk about January 6th because I like my audience,” the radio host declared. “I don’t want them to turn me off. And they’re bored. They do not like it,” he said, adding that because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected several Republican appointees to the congressional committee investigating the day’s events, “It is illegitimate.”

“Do you think the blue bubble knows how absolutely uninterested America is in the January 6th select committee, which is actually a rump parliament gone wild?” Hewitt dismissively added.

The comments came in response to Christie—an outspoken critic of Trump’s election lies and his handling of the Jan. 6 events—declaring “enough already” regarding the congressional probe of the Capitol riots. “We all watched January 6th. We all know what happened,” the ex-governor asserted. “And I think that, but for legacy media, what they want to do is continue to push that and push it and push it, because they know that that’s harmful to Republicans.”

Just the day prior, however, Christie took aim at Donald Trump on national television over the ex-president’s role in encouraging and then failing to speak out against the violent MAGA mob as it unfolded.

“Let’s call this what it is: January 6 was a riot that was incited by Donald Trump in an effort to intimidate Mike Pence and the Congress into doing exactly what he said in his own words last week: overturn the election,” he told ABC’s Martha Raddatz on This Week.

Christie added that the former president’s recent statements attacking Pence, his former veep, for publicly noting that “Trump is wrong… I had no right to overturn the election,” were in effect telling “the truth by accident… he wanted the election to be overturned.”

Asked by Hewitt on Monday if he received a similarly angry Trump phone call following his Sunday morning cable hit, Christie responded that he hadn’t.