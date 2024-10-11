Hugh Jackman Makes Public Plea for Missing Broadway Star
ALERT
Hugh Jackman is asking fans for help to find an actor and dancer who previously starred in Broadway’s Hamilton and MJ: The Musical. “Please… if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of ZELIG WILLIAMS, please reach out to your local authorities,” Jackman posted on his Instagram story on Friday. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Zelig Williams, 28, was last seen leaving his mother’s home in South Carolina on Oct. 3. His car was spotted driving around Congaree National Park after he was reported missing, leading investigating authorities to his car, which was found near the entrance to the 500-mile Palmetto hiking trail. “Around 9:50 Thursday morning, he left just normally as he would,” Williams’ aunt, Christine McLaughlin Barber, told WACH. “About ten minutes later, we received an SOS ping from his phone from one of his friends in New York, indicating a crash.” However, no evidence of a crash was found. “Words can’t express what our family is going through right now,” wrote McLaughlin Barber in a Facebook post. “Please continue to pray pray pray for Zelig to come home safe. WE LOVE YOU ZELIG.” Jackman added on Instagram, “ZELIG we love you and are praying for your safe return.”