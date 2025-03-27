Cheat Sheet
1

Hugh Jackman Caught in Messy Divorce Drama as Ex Demands More Money

CASH CLASH
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.27.25 11:59AM EDT 
Published 03.27.25 11:56AM EDT 
Hugh Jackman
MARIO ANZUONI/Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Tensions are high between Hugh Jackman, 56, and ex Deborra-Lee Furness, 69, as the pair clash on who should get what in their messy divorce, according to a new report from the Daily Mail. Although the Hollywood couple were lovebirds for nearly 30 years and said they would navigate their split with gratitude, the post-breakup negotiations proved to be a lot more difficult for Furness. The actress reportedly wants a bigger chunk of Jackman’s estimated $250 million fortune, but the Wolverine star refuses to cough up more change. Things are even more strained because of Jackman’s sudden romance with theater icon Sutton Foster, 50, who met Jackman on the set of the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man. She was married to Ted Griffin at the time and Jackman was still with Furness, although the Daily Mail reported that their marriage was already starting to crumble. Jackman and Foster appeared to confirm their relationship in January as they left an L.A. restaurant holding hands, right around the time that Jackman and Furness officially filed for divorce and slightly over a year after the Australian couple announced their separation. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for both Jackman and Furness for comment.

Read it at Daily Mail

2
US-Canada Flight Bookings Down 70% Amid Trump’s Trade War
MAPLE LEAVES
Sean Craig
Published 03.27.25 11:41AM EDT 
Air Canada's aircraft seen at Calgary International Airport, on December 26, 2024, in Calgary International Airport, Calgary, Canada.
Air Canada's aircraft seen at Calgary International Airport, on December 26, 2024, in Calgary International Airport, Calgary, Canada. NurPhoto/Artur Widak/NurPhoto

Flight bookings between Canada and the United States have “collapsed” amid President Donald Trump’s trade war, according to an analysis by aviation data tracker OAG. John Grant, the company’s chief analyst, wrote that future passenger bookings are “down by over 70% in every month through to the end of September” compared to last year. “Unfortunately, the law of unintended consequences is once again impacting the airline industry adding to what had already become a softening market,” Grant wrote. Preliminary data from Statistics Canada released last week showed Canadians took 13 percent fewer trips to the United States by air in February than they did the same month in 2024. Trump launched the latest salvo in his trade war Wednesday, announcing a 25 percent tariff on auto imports beginning April 2. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called the announcement a “direct attack” during a press conference.

Read it at OAG

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

3
Johnny Depp Allegedly Got ‘The Goonies’ Star Fired From Hit Movie
GRAPES OF WRATH
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.27.25 11:44AM EDT 
Corey Feldman at Last Chance for Animals' 40th Anniversary Gala at Paramount Studios on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Corey Feldman at Last Chance for Animals' 40th Anniversary Gala at Paramount Studios on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images

Corey Feldman claimed Wednesday that Johnny Depp sabotaged his chance at filming the 1993 movie What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? While on Billy Corgan’s The Magnificent Others podcast, The Goonies star recalled how he was “originally cast” to play the part of Arnie, a role which ultimately went to Leonardo DiCaprio who earned an Oscar nomination for his performance. According to Feldman, Depp landed the part of Gilbert after he was already cast and allegedly “whispered to the producers’ ear that he wasn’t fond of me.” The actor claims: “He said I was a junkie and that he didn’t work with junkies.” “I never saw the film because I’m still bitter. Bitter leaf in that one,” Feldman told Corgan. The Gremlins star dealt with drug and alcohol abuse early on in his career, having to go to rehab for 10 months for his heroin addiction. But he clarifies to Corgan that when he was cast for the film, he “had just gotten sober,” and was turning his life around. He also remembers trying to help River Phoenix at the time, who later overdosed at Depp’s nightclub in 1993 at only 23-years-old. “Had I not been pushed out and done that role, who knows what would have happened from that point forward,” he said. The actor also remembered how a few years after the incident, “ironically,” he and DiCaprio were up for the same role in The Titanic, “so there was kind of a double banger with Leo.” DiCaprio ultimately snagged the part of Jack, but Feldman didn’t feel much bitterness about that since he wasn’t “as close.”

Read it at The New York Post

4
Doctors Spent 30 Minutes Trying to Revive Yankees Star’s Son
ALREADY UNRESPONSIVE
Janna Brancolini
Published 03.27.25 11:13AM EDT 
Miller Gardner, 14.
Miller Gardner, 14. Courtesy New York Yankees

Doctors tried for 30 minutes to revive the son of former New York Yankee Brett Gardner but weren’t able to save the teen. Miller Gardner, 14, died in his sleep Friday during a family vacation at a luxury resort in Costa Rica. He was unresponsive when doctors arrived Friday morning, the director of a local urgent care clinic told the New York Post. The medics performed CPR for half an hour but couldn’t bring back his vitals. The Gardner family had gotten sick after dinner the night before and was treated for vomiting, but the doctors who responded the next morning were baffled by Miller Gardner’s death. Investigators have ruled out death from asphyxiation—or choking—and now officials are trying to determine whether he had an allergic reaction either to something he ate or to the medication he was given for food poisoning. Either scenario would be extremely unusual, according to the doctors who tried to save him. Usually, patients with food allergies have an immediate reaction, and allergic reactions to gastrointestinal medications—which are usually over the counter—are very rare.

Brett Gardner, far right, poses with his wife, Jessica, and sons, Miller, second from right, and Hunter, far left.
Brett Gardner (right) with with wife Jessica and their sons Hunter (left) and Miller (right center). Courtesy New York Yankees
Read it at New York Post

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

5
WATCH: Mini Four-Wheeler Driver Busted After Tesla-Ramming Spree
#CAUGHT
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.27.25 10:20AM EDT 
KTBS
KTBS KTBS

A Texan man’s Tesla-ramming spree came to an end after he allegedly drove a mini four-wheeler into multiple vehicles on Tuesday. Demarqeyun Marquize Cox was caught in the act and arrested after a Tesla recorded him battering vehicles, police in Texarkana, Texas announced. A witness eating lunch in the parking lot of a Golden Palace Chinese buffet first observed the 5-foot-2, 449-pound man backing his vehicle up, then driving head-on into the side of a red Tesla, which a nearby camera caught on video obtained by KTBS. Cox caused further damage to cars at a Lowe’s nearby before Texarkana police stopped him a mile south of Golden Palace. Cox attempted to evade police with a false name but was apprehended and charged with felony criminal mischief and failure to identify himself.

Read it at KTBS

6
At Least Six Dead After Submarine Carrying 45 Tourists Sinks in Egypt
CHILDREN ONBOARD
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 03.27.25 9:51AM EDT 
At Least Six Dead After Submarine Carrying 45 Tourists Sinks In Egypt
At Least Six Dead After Submarine Carrying 45 Tourists Sinks In Egypt https://www.sindbadsubmarines.com/

At least six people are dead and nine others are injured after a tourist submarine sank in the Egyptian Red Sea. Some 45 Russian tourists, including children, were onboard the Sindbad submarine when it crashed and sank about half a mile away from the shoreline on Thursday morning. Of those injured, four are said to be in critical condition, while a further 29 people were rescued without serious injury, the Red Sea Governorate said in a statement. It is not yet clear how many crew members were onboard the vessel or what caused it to sink. “Most of those on board were rescued and taken to their hotels and hospitals in Hurghada”, the statement added. “The fate of several tourists is being clarified.” The incident is not the first time a nautical tragedy has taken place in the region—back in November a tourist boat called the ‘Sea Story’ capsized in the same area and killed 11 people.

7
New Trump Plan Could Ban Foreign Students From Some Colleges
SCHOOL’S OUT
Sean Craig
Published 03.27.25 8:18AM EDT 
Donald Trump
Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s administration is considering rolling out plans to block specific colleges from taking in any foreign students if it deems too many of them are “pro-Hamas,” according to a report in Axios. The proposal, revealed to the news outlet by senior Justice and State Department officials, would see schools decertified from the Homeland Security program that permits them to accept people with student visas. The move would likely target schools where students have protested Israel’s 18-month siege of Gaza, which has led to the deaths of 50,000 Palestinians, according to the local Hamas-run health ministry. Axios reported that the schools Trump administration officials have most discussed are New York City’s Columbia University and the University of California, Los Angeles—both were the site of significant pro-Palestinian demonstrations by students last year. The inspiration for the idea, the news outlet said, was Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s so-called “Catch and Revoke” program, which has canceled the visas of roughly 300 foreign students who the government claims have shown support for Hamas. Free speech critics are already out in full force. “Deemed ‘pro-Hamas’ by whom? This kind of explicitly viewpoint-driven decision-making is ripe for abuse and risks arbitrary enforcement,” Will Creeley, the legal director of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, told Axios. “Everyone is fair game,” an administration official told the publication, referring to the 1.5 million people with student visas in the U.S.

Read it at Axios

8
Kennedy Center Production of ‘Legally Blonde’ Postponed Amid Artist Boycott
BYE BYE BLONDIE
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.25 6:17PM EDT 
Lucy Durack performs the role of Elle Woods during a photo call for the musical 'Legally Blonde' at Lyric Theatre, Star City on September 21, 2012 in Sydney, Australia.
Lucy Durack performs the role of Elle Woods during a photo call for the musical 'Legally Blonde' at Lyric Theatre, Star City on September 21, 2012 in Sydney, Australia. Don Arnold/WireImage

The Kennedy Center postponed its Broadway Center Stage production of Legally Blonde Wednesday. The new dates for the production, which was originally set to be performed in June, have not yet been specified. Artistic Director and Executive Director of Broadway Center Stage, Jeffrey Finn, expressed his regret at the postponement but made sure to clarify that “this is not a Kennedy Center cancellation, and this is not due to any one person or persons involved with the show.” He added: “I sincerely look forward to bringing this vibrant show to life in the near future.” The Kennedy Center has been losing artists and productions ever since President Donald Trump decided to make himself chairman of the institution in Feb. after purging the board and inserting his own supporters as members. He also vowed to get rid of “woke” productions and dismantled the venue’s Social Impact team, which helped organize outreach programs for local underserved communities. Smash hits like Hamilton have cancelled or postponed their upcoming runs at the Kennedy Center, as have actor-producer Issa Rae and the rock band Low Cut Connie. Pulitzer Prize-winning folk musician Rhiannon Giddens also switched her performance at the Kennedy Center to a different venue, stating in a Threads post that she could not “in good conscience play at The Kennedy Center with the change in programming direction forced on the institution by this new board.” The center announced that it would reach out to patrons who had purchased tickets to Legally Blonde on March 31.

Read it at Broadway World

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

9
Trump Pardon May Get J6er Out of Child Porn Charges
FEELING LUCKY
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 03.27.25 12:14AM EDT 
A photo collage of David Daniel seen on January 6th at the U.S. Capitol, wearing a grey “Vault Boy” beanie.
The Daily Beast/DOJ

A Capitol rioter who was pardoned by President Donald Trump for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection is asking the court to drop unrelated child pornography charges against him. In a filing with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, David Daniel argued that the pardon “requires dismissal” of his charges related to possession of child pornography and firearms. Daniel—through his attorneys William Terpening and Connor Reid—said authorities “allegedly observed images of a nude minor female, drug paraphernalia, and firearms” when they executed a search warrant linked to his participation in the Capitol riot. The child pornography and firearms charges, the lawyers said, were “based on evidence that the government improperly obtained, because the law is now that the January 6 cases were invalid from the onset.” “Therefore, the operative warrants never should have been issued, and the evidence necessary to sustain this case should never have been seized,” they added. Daniel was arrested in 2023 on accusations of assaulting police officers during the attack on the Capitol. He was among hundreds of rioters pardoned by Trump on his first day back in office.

Read it at X

10
White House Gets a Surprise Guest After Child Slips Through Fence
NOT INVITED
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 03.26.25 11:06PM EDT 
A Secret Service officer carries a child that slipped through the fence of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 26, 2025.
A Secret Service officer carries a child that slipped through the fence of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 26, 2025. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

A child was scooped up by Secret Service agents on Wednesday after it was seen slipping through the White House fence and walking along the building’s lawn. Footage posted to social media and subsequently reshared by Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi shows the child, wearing a blue hoodie and long black sweatpants, being picked up by an officer, who walks the child a short distance before handing him to another Secret Service officer. Guglielmi said the trespasser, whose age has not been revealed, wrangled their way through the fence on the North Lawn just after 6:30 p.m., shortly after president Donald Trump announced a plan on tariffs for U.S. auto imports from the Oval Office. “Officers quickly reunited the child with their parents without incident,” Guglielmi said in a social media post. According to the Associated Press, this isn’t the first time a child has squeezed through the gates. A child’s parents were questioned in 2023 after a similar incident on the North Lawn.

Read it at Associated Press

