Hugh Jackman Caught in Messy Divorce Drama as Ex Demands More Money
CASH CLASH
Tensions are high between Hugh Jackman, 56, and ex Deborra-Lee Furness, 69, as the pair clash on who should get what in their messy divorce, according to a new report from the Daily Mail. Although the Hollywood couple were lovebirds for nearly 30 years and said they would navigate their split with gratitude, the post-breakup negotiations proved to be a lot more difficult for Furness. The actress reportedly wants a bigger chunk of Jackman’s estimated $250 million fortune, but the Wolverine star refuses to cough up more change. Things are even more strained because of Jackman’s sudden romance with theater icon Sutton Foster, 50, who met Jackman on the set of the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man. She was married to Ted Griffin at the time and Jackman was still with Furness, although the Daily Mail reported that their marriage was already starting to crumble. Jackman and Foster appeared to confirm their relationship in January as they left an L.A. restaurant holding hands, right around the time that Jackman and Furness officially filed for divorce and slightly over a year after the Australian couple announced their separation. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for both Jackman and Furness for comment.
