Hugh Jackman’s Ex Talks ‘Betrayal’ After Filing for Divorce

Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 05.27.25 9:52PM EDT 
Deborra-Lee Furness at the Louis Vuitton Hamptons Garden Party on July 20, 2024
Deborra-Lee Furness at the Louis Vuitton Hamptons Garden Party on July 20, 2024 in the Hamptons, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images) John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

Deborra-Lee Furness has spoken of “betrayal” as her divorce from Hugh Jackman takes an unexpected turn. Furness announced her plan to officially file for divorce on Tuesday afternoon. Now in a statement to the Daily Mail, the Australian actress, 69, has given an insight into her state of mind two years after the pair announced their split. “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” Furness said. “It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe... is always working FOR us.” Furness continued “This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.” She said the experience had provided her with knowledge and wisdom. “Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.” Furness noted she believed “none of this is personal” and that “the relationships in our lives are not random.” She signed off saying “We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves...I remain grateful.”

Patti LuPone Calls for ‘Trumpified’ Kennedy Center to Be ‘Blown Up’
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.27.25 6:48PM EDT 
Patti LuPone says she hopes that the “Trumpified Kennedy Center” gets "blown up."
Patti LuPone says she hopes that the “Trumpified Kennedy Center” gets "blown up." Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Broadway sensation Patti LuPone is adamant that she wants to see the “Trumpified Kennedy Center” get “blown up.” In an interview with The New Yorker published Monday, the two-time Tony and Grammy Award winner expressed her frustration at President Trump’s recent takeover of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. She’s worried that the theater has now gone corporate, reverting to “the gaiety phase of Broadway, when it was just follies and Ziegfeld girls.” Reporter Michael Schulman noted that LuPone told him, “more than once, that the Trumpified Kennedy Center ‘should get blown up.’” Trump named himself chair of the Kennedy Center’s board back in February after firing former president Deborah Rutter. This prompted many shows and performers to boycott the performing arts center, most notably several cast members from Trump’s favorite musical, Les Misérables, and the smash hit Hamilton, a move its producer Jeffrey Seller said was in protest of the president’s takeover of the institution. LuPone herself has never been a fan of Trump. While walking the red carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards, she said would never perform for Trump “because I hate the motherf---er, how’s that?”

These Vitamin-C-Infused Skincare Essentials Provide Sun Protection and Support Healthy Aging
AD BY TruSkin
Published 05.23.25 12:00AM EDT 
TruSkin's new SPF Serum lying on top of a few slices of an orange. Next to it is part of the orange peel.
TruSkin

Summer is almost here—make sure you’re as radiant as the season with TruSkin’s collection of Vitamin C skincare. These essentials combat the effects of premature aging from sun damage and promote healthy-aging, feeding skin important nutrients like aloe vera, jojoba oil, and a botanical Hyaluronic Acid alternative. From now until Monday (5/26), TruSkin is slashing prices up to 45% off for its Don’t Fry Day promotion. There’s never been a better time to elevate your skincare routine.

New SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen Serum
Price reflects 20% discount
Buy At Amazon$20

TruSkin’s newest launch, the SPF Serum, is getting rave reviews—4.8 stars on Amazon—and it’s easy to see why. As Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist, explains “It offers SPF 30 broad-spectrum coverage, and I love that it’s a lightweight serum texture that blends easily and offers a natural tint without leaving a white cast behind.”

Brightening Vitamin C Serum
Price reflects 45% discount
Buy At Amazon$21

The vitamin C serum is TruSkin’s best-selling and reviewed product for a reason. A purposeful balance of botanical-infused blends and a special form of vitamin C known as sodium ascorbyl phosphate (SAP) support skin’s natural radiance, hydration, and overall healthy appearance.

Gentle Vitamin C Face Scrub
Price reflects 20% discount
Buy At Amazon$12

This gentle scrub was designed with all skin types in mind. It gently exfoliates the skin, unclogging and minimizing pores and cleaning away dead cells, dirt, and oil.

Vitamin C Brightening Moisturizer
Price reflects 30% discount
Buy At Amazon$19

Promote skin nutrition with this anti-aging moisturizer that improves the appearance of dark spots, uneven tone, and fine lines and wrinkles. You’ll be left looking refreshed and luminous.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

Jane Fonda Reflects on ‘Hard’ Sex Scenes Early in Career
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 05.27.25 5:22PM EDT 
Jane Fonda on the Cannes red carpet
VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Jane Fonda reflected on how “hard” sex scenes were for her in a new interview, explaining why she “wishes” there were intimacy coordinators working on sets when she started out. “Every time you begin a movie, you have training—what to do if there’s a problem,” she told Women’s Wear Daily during an interview at Cannes, but “that never happened,” back in her day. “I wish that we had them when I was doing sex scenes because it’s hard,” Fonda said. “You want me to say to a guy you’re supposed to look like you’re in love with and you say, ‘But please don’t uncover my breast on the left side,’” she continued, envisioning what it would have been like to speak up about boundaries at the height of her fame in the late 60s. “You know, you don’t do that.” 1968’s Barbarella was the film that established Fonda as a sex symbol, and she discussed what it was like shooting intimate scenes for that film and others back then in the 2022 documentary Body Parts. “I was at a place in my life where if you were asked to do something, especially by a man, you did it,” she says in the documentary.

Jane Fonda speaking with WWD during the Cannes Film Festival cannesfilmfestival tiktokfashion

Grammy-Winning Rocker Has Died at 77
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.27.25 6:01PM EDT 
Published 05.27.25 4:25PM EDT 
Rock and roll singer Rick Derringer passed away at 77.
Rock and roll singer Rick Derringer passed away at 77. Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images

Singer Rick Derringer died Monday at 77 surrounded by his friend and caretaker, Tony Wilson, and his wife. Wilson announced the “Hang on Sloopy” singer’s passing on Facebook Monday, writing that “with a career spanning six decades, The Legendary Rick Derringer left an indelible mark on the music industry as a guitarist, Singer songwriter, and producer.” “His passing leaves a void in the music world, and he will be deeply missed by fans, colleagues, and loved ones,” he added. Derringer’s wife and longtime bandmate, Jenda, told TMZ that he died “peacefully” after being taken off life support. “We thought we had years left but God’s timing is perfect,” she said. According to Wilson, Derringer seemed fine over the weekend but became ill on Monday night while getting ready for bed. He passed away later at a hospital in Ormond Beach, Florida. Jenda revealed earlier in February that the rocker had to undergo surgery on his legs, which resulted in some complications. But she noted that he remained “so positive and peaceful,” even after the difficult surgery. Derringer rose to fame while in the band The McCoys, releasing hits like “Hang on Sloopy,” which became the unofficial anthem for The Ohio State University’s football team beginning in 1965. He later worked with artists like Cyndi Lauper and Barbra Streisand. He won a Grammy for his work producing “Weird Al” Yankovic’s self-titled 1983 album.

Treat Yourself to Some Self-Love During Lelo’s Masturbation Month Sale
Scouted Staff
Updated 05.22.25 3:52PM EDT 
Published 01.28.25 10:02PM EST 
One a LELO's vibrators laying on a bedside table. The vibrator is purple and white. Next to the vibrator is a lit candle, seashell, and a stack of books.
LELO

Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going all year long. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. However, in celebration of Masturbation Month, Lelo is slashing its prices. You can save up to 40 percent! No codes needed.

SORAYA 2
Buy At LELO

Free Shipping

Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with twelve different vibration settings that range from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more.

Justin Trudeau’s Footwear for King Charles’ Speech Turns Heads
William Vaillancourt
Updated 05.27.25 4:14PM EDT 
Published 05.27.25 3:33PM EDT 
Justin Trudeau
Chris Jackson/via REUTERS

Justin Trudeau joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla for the opening of a new Canadian parliament session Tuesday, but some weren’t happy with the former prime minister’s footwear. Trudeau wore a blue suit with green and orange Adidas Gazelle sneakers (which top out at about $150 a pair), causing X users to complain. “Always the narcissist seeking attention, Trudeau wore green and orange runners,” one user, a self-described conservative, wrote. “What the hell kind of shoes does Trudeau have on?” another reacted. Others, though, didn’t see an issue. One suggested his choice was simply to “troll his haters.” Another weighed in, “Get ready because the right is about to lose their ever loving mind...” Trudeau, who resigned his post in January, was in attendance for Charles’ speech rebuking U.S. President Donald Trump—without saying his name—for his threats to annex the country. “Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination and freedom are values which Canadians hold dear, and ones which the Government is determined to protect,” he said. Prior to Tuesday, the last time a monarch oversaw a new Canadian parliament was in 1957 under Queen Elizabeth II.

Trudeau was in attendance for King Charles II's speech opening the Canadian parliament.
Trudeau was in attendance for King Charles II's speech opening the Canadian parliament. Sean Kilpatrick/via REUTERS
Hugh Jackman’s Ex Officially Files for Divorce Two Years After Split
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 05.27.25 3:59PM EDT 
Deborah Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Deborra-Lee Furness has officially filed for divorce from Hugh Jackman, almost two years after first announcing their split. The actress filed the paperwork in New York, with her lawyer, Elena Karabatos, additionally submitting paperwork related to their settlement, health care coverage, and medical child support, according to People magazine. The outlet adds that the conditions set in the pair’s divorce are “uncontested,” meaning that they only require a sign-off from a judge. The Daily Mail was the first to report the news. Jackman and Furness initially wed in 1996 and share two children: son Oscar and daughter Ava. They announced their separation in Sept. 2023 telling People in a statement at the time: “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.” Jackman has notably been romantically linked to Broadway icon Sutton Foster over the past few months.

Cassie Is Reportedly in Labor Just Days After Testifying at Diddy Trial
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.27.25 3:25PM EDT 
Cassie Ventura
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Less than two weeks after taking the stand to testify in the ongoing trial of her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs, Cassie Ventura is reportedly in labor. According to TMZ, a source reported that the singer had been rushed to the labor and delivery unit of a New York hospital. Ventura was more than eight months pregnant when she first appeared on May 12 at the trial, where Combs is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution. She ultimately testified over the course of four days, detailing years of harrowing physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of Combs during their 11-year romantic relationship, which ended in 2018. Ventura previously sued Combs in 2023, alleging years of domestic abuse and rape. The suit resulted in a $20 million out-of-court settlement. His current trial concerns, in part, allegations that Combs, 55, forced Ventura to participate in coordinated sexual performances known as “freak-offs.” Ventura, 38, married actor Alex Fine in 2019. They now share two daughters, Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 4. The couple first announced they were expecting their third child in February, sharing the news on Instagram alongside a series of black-and-white family portraits.

Number of Americans Taking Weight Loss Jabs Hits New High
Nealy Simms 

Intern

Updated 05.27.25 3:08PM EDT 
Published 05.27.25 2:36PM EDT 
Self-administration of semaglutide injection with a focus on the abdomen.
Self-administration of semaglutide injection with a focus on the abdomen. Tatsiana Volkava/Getty Images

Just how many overweight or obese Americans are receiving treatment with GLP-1s? The past six years have seen a staggering 600% increase in the number taking the medications, even as their own figures are shrinking. FAIR Health, a non-profit focused on providing transparent, data-driven research on healthcare costs and coverage. Recently, the organization conducted a study surveying billions of health insurance claims made by individuals prescribed weight-loss medications, including Ozempic, Mounjaro, Saxenda, Wegovy and Zepbound, between 2019 and 2024. By 2024, nearly 4% of Americans were taking the meds to treat obesity or diabetes—with half of that cohort for weight loss specifically. Taking the 2024 U.S. Census into consideration, this means that more than 10 million Americans have at some point likely opted to use GLP-1 injections. (Additionally, FAIR Health’s study found that number of U.S. adults who received bariatric surgery has decreased by 41.8% as of 2024.) Even with this rise in prescriptions, the report still found that as many as 80% of overweight or obese patients were not being served with a weight loss jab or other treatment plans—at least not yet.

Bioré’s Aqua Rich SPF Is Strikingly Similar to the Cult-Favorite Japanese Version
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.21.25 1:57PM EDT 
Biore Aqua Rich UV Sunscreen vs. Biore Watery Essence SPF
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Biore.

When it comes to solid, acne-friendly sunscreen formulas, no one does it better than Asia. Korea and Japan are the leaders in glow-boosting yet non-comedogenic SPF. Still, Bioré’s made-in-Japan Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 has been *the* resounding cult favorite for years thanks to its non-greasy, invisible feel and glowy yet poreless finish. Basically, it’s the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. It’s garnered a similar cult-status to the multitasking French pharmacy gem, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (iykyk). This formula is touted for being suitable for all skin types, but those of us with oily skin are especially smitten with it because it absorbs into the skin and sets almost instantly upon application. While you can still get the Japanese sunscreen-moisturizer-primer on Amazon, the prices are highly inflated since it’s so difficult to find in the States. Naturally, when Bioré debuted its North American version of the viral beauty product, skincare obsessives took note.

The oil-free Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid, “inspired by Japanese sunscreen technology, modified to be US compliant,“ has already gone viral on TikTok, so we’re praying the U.S. version will stay in stock. The UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen is strikingly similar to the O.G. Japanese formula in terms of ingredients in performance and feel. The main difference is that the American formula contains fragrance—a mild but definitely noticeable citrusy scent. So, if you’re looking for a more accessible alternative to the KAO Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen, you won’t be disappointed (unless you’re sensitive or allergic to fragrances, of course).

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen
See At Amazon$15

Free Shipping

Just like the original, the sheer, lightweight, and under-makeup-friendly sunscreen offers both UVA and UVB protection as well as a solid SPF 50. Plus, it’s also totally white-cast-proof, making it an excellent choice for all skin tones, from fair to deep. The formula is best described as a gel-cream hybrid, delivering a dose of hydration to the skin and a finish that strikes the perfect balance between dewy and matte. More impressively, the affordable sunscreen is powered by the brand’s invisible micro-defense technology, which allows its aqua capsules to release moisture upon application, evenly covering the skin’s surface to help prevent UV rays from reaching the skin.

Its innovative delivery system reduces the need for reapplication throughout the day and allows it to play well with your other skincare and makeup—no pilling or shedding. Whether you’re looking for an accessible dupe to the Japanese formula or just an affordable SPF that won’t clog your pores in warmer weather, Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen will give your current skincare lineup (and your complexion) a major glow-up.

Passenger Lands in Wrong Country in Bizarre Flight Mishap
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Published 05.27.25 2:13PM EDT 
An easyJet aircraft moves past a Ryanair airplane in Portugal.
Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images

A passenger boarded the wrong plane in Denmark and ended up in Italy, despite holding a ticket for a flight to Germany. In a bizarre turn of events, 79-year-old Lena boarded the Ryanair flight to Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport that departed from the same gate as her easyJet flight to Berlin Brandenburg Airport, Swedish tabloid Expressen reported. Lena boarded the flight to Italy in error after going through security and reading screens which told easyJet passengers for Berlin to go to the gate. Once on board, Lena started to notice signs that she was on the wrong flight—primarily that the plane was branded Ryanair, not easyJet—but assumed it was a code-share flight between the two budget airlines, or that she’d been rebooked without her knowledge. What made Lena stay on the flight was that by chance, her booked seat was free. She realized her mistake only when she disembarked in Bologna after an unusually long flight for the trip from Copenhagen to Berlin. Once she realized the mistake, Lena sought help from staff, who eventually sent her by taxi to Venice, where she spent a night in a hotel before flying to Berlin. None of the staff at the gate noticed the discrepancy when Lena presented her boarding pass and passport. Lena and her son, whom she was going to see in Germany, have criticized Ryanair for letting her board without the correct ticket.

Pierce Brosnan Defends Divisive Irish Accent in New Series
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.27.25 1:02PM EDT 
Pierce Brosnan
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Pierce Brosnan doesn’t care what you think about his Irish accent in MobLand. Though the actor, born in County Louth, already speaks with an Irish accent, he adopts a more exaggerated dialect for the Guy Ritchie-directed Paramount+ series, in which he stars as Conrad Harrigan, an Irish mob boss living in London. While Brosnan’s accent choice quickly earned the ire of critics, who maligned it as “over the top,” “a huge distraction,” and “particularly jarring,” the Mamma Mia star stands behind his vocal choice wholeheartedly. Speaking to Radio Times ahead of MobLand’s season finale this weekend, Brosnan, 72, explained, “My own accent is very soft. Conrad’s is a million miles away from my own.” Plus, Brosnan says he’s not entirely to blame: the actor worked closely with a dialect coach to master a new voice, as he’s from County Louth and lives primarily in California, while the character is from Kerry. “He gave me the name of a man and I Googled him, and that was it,” Brosnan told Radio Times. “It was a Kerry accent... I just gave it full tilt.”

