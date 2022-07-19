CHEAT SHEET
    The Weeknd Fan Dies After Falling Off Escalator Rail at Philly Concert

    ‘UNFORTUNATE’

    Alan Halaly

    Breaking News Intern

    Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation

    Hugo Sanchez’s trip to see The Weeknd in concert took a tragic turn when he fell 40 feet off an escalator rail he was sitting on after losing his balance, police said. Sanchez, 32, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Thursday’s concert at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field was The Weeknd’s first stop on his North American tour. Jammal Ransom, Sanchez’s friend, told 6ABC that he was shocked to learn about what happened. “Hugo was an awesome person. He’d love to travel. He was a good friend,” Ransom said. “Have a good time while you’re here and make the best of it...It’s just unfortunate.”

