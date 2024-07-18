Hulk Hogan and Dana White to Speak at the RNC After Tucker Carlson

Hulk Hogan, a longtime supporter of former President Donald Trump, and UFC president Dana White will be speaking at the Republican National Convention on Thursday afternoon, according to a program schedule shared with CNN.

Hogan, who previously told TMZ, “I don’t want to be in the ring with any candidates, I want to be Trump’s running mate,” will follow former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The Hulkster and Trump’s relationship goes back to the 1980s during WrestleMania IV, which was held at the Trump Plaza Casino and Hotel in Atlantic City. The two, alongside André the Giant, were photographed together in a promotional photo for the event.

Trump and White have also been friends for two decades, White told Pat McAfee during an appearance on his podcast The Pat McAfee Show.

“My relationship with Trump is a 20-year relationship. I’ve been friends with this guy for 20 years, and when he shows up to the fights… The guy is a fight fan. He’s been a fight fan,” White told McAfee, according to Deadline.

Other WWE royalty, Linda McMahon and Kane, are also in attendance at the RNC this week, according to WWE news outlet SEScoops.