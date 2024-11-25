Hulk Hogan Hints at Possible Position in Trump Administration

With the holidays around the corner, Flamingo Estate has everything you need to surprise friends and family with the gift of handmade everyday essentials for the home. Flamingo Estate partners with over 120 farms to source clean, traceable, and sustainable ingredients for all its products. It believes in doing things the slow and proper way, whether that’s carefully pouring candles or harvesting ingredients by hand.

Flamingo Estate’s best-selling candle may surprise you with its scent: tomato. The fragrance captures the evocative aroma of freshly watered tomato vines and leaves at their most fragrant.

Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle Buy At Flamingo Estate $ 58

Every ingredient in this hand soap—rosemary, sage, lavender, and eucalyptus—is handpicked from regions like Australia, Italy, and Brazil. The result? A luxuriously smooth, all-natural soap with an unforgettable fragrance.

Rosemary & Clary Sage Hand Soap Buy At Flamingo Estate $ 44

This extra-virgin olive oil is made with olives grown on centuries-old trees. The olives are immediately pressed after handpicking to ensure peak freshness. In the end, you get a high-smoke point oil with vibrant, peppery notes.

Heritage Extra Virgin Olive Oil Buy At Flamingo Estate $ 48

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.